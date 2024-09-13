British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Joe Biden will discuss Friday whether to let Kyiv use long-range missiles against Russia, in what is likely their last meeting before an election that could upend US policy on Ukraine.

Kyiv is pushing Washington and London to lift a restriction on firing arms made by those countries, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that giving Ukraine the green light would mean NATO was "at war" with Moscow.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

British media reported that Biden, who is wary of provoking a nuclear conflict, was ready to let Ukraine deploy British and French missiles using US technology but not US-made missiles themselves.

The talks come at a time when Biden is on his way out of office and November's US election is a toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump repeatedly refused to take sides on the war during a debate with Harris on Tuesday, saying only: "I want the war to stop."

Starmer is set to meet Biden in the Oval Office at 4:30 pm (2030 GMT) but has no scheduled meetings at this stage with Trump or Harris, both of whom will be on the campaign trail on Friday.

"These are strategic meetings to discuss Ukraine and to discuss the Middle East, and so it'll be at that level of strategic discussion that we'll be involved in tomorrow with the president," Starmer said Thursday.

His visit -- his second to Washington since his Labour party stormed to victory in July after 14 years -- is also aimed at papering over differences on the war in Gaza.

Other Topics of Interest Russia’s Copycat ‘Dragon Drones’ More Like Dribble-Copters A week after social media first showed Ukrainian FPV drones dropping thermite on Russian positions, a slew of pro-Kremlin milbloggers have revealed Moscow’s attempts to replicate the weapon.

Starmer's government last week announced restrictions on some weapons to Israel, voicing concern that they could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

The White House has declined to criticize Britain's decision, but Politico reported that Washington had asked London what it would take to change its decision -- with the answer being a ceasefire in Gaza.

- 'War with Russia' -

But Ukraine will be the main focus, amid mounting concerns over Ukraine's losses on the battlefield more than two-and-a-half years into the war.

Advertisement

Biden said on Tuesday that he was "working" on Ukraine's demands, while top US and British diplomats Antony Blinken and David Lammy made a rare joint visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Blinken promised that Washington would now quickly review Kyiv's long-standing request and would "adjust, we'll adapt as necessary" to help Ukraine defend itself.

Washington currently authorizes Ukraine to only hit Russian targets in the occupied parts of Ukraine and some in Russian border regions directly related to Moscow's combat operations.

But Putin, who has rattled the saber of nuclear conflict since the start of his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, warned the United States and United Kingdom against such a move.

"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia," he said on Thursday.

Biden has strongly supported Ukraine since Russia's invasion to the tune of billions of dollars in aid as well as political capital at home.

But he has been risk averse about stepping up to new kinds of weaponry deliveries -- with Ukraine having to wait until this year to get F-16 jets.

Advertisement

The looming US election means the clock is ticking, with Kyiv in particular eyeing a Trump presidency with trepidation.

Trump has long been lukewarm on supporting Kyiv, and has frequently praised Putin.

In his debate with Harris on Tuesday, he pledged to get an agreement to end the war "before I even become president" -- a deal many Ukrainians fear would force them to accept Russia's territorial gains.

Vice President Harris has in contrast pledged to keep up staunch support for Ukraine if elected.