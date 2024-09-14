Though it’s not often a part of the public conversation, many Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from war with severe injuries to their genitalia – sometimes from mine blasts, sometimes from torture, or outright castration undergone during Russian captivity. However, the Ukraine 1991 Foundation is restoring soldiers’ sexual and reproductive functions – giving them a chance to have intercourse, father children, and lead normal lives again, in stark contrast to the seemingly hopeless depression, leading even to suicide, among earlier generations of soldiers who suffered similar injuries. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart interviewed Olha Taniushkina, a doctor and project manager;, Gennady Bratslavsky, the organization’s founder; and Denis Bohush, a military doctor, neuropsychologist, and psychotherapist – about Ukraine 1991 Foundation and the challenges faced by many veterans wounded in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Advertisement Kyiv Post: Is it true that Russia castrates Ukrainian soldiers? Are there any estimates of how many men have suffered the loss of genitalia during the course of the war? Olha Taniushkina: In Ukraine, there are more than 10,000 soldiers with injuries below the body armor. These are injuries to the genitourinary system that require complex reconstructive plastic surgery or prosthetic genitalia. However, we will be able to provide accurate data only after the war, and now, for security reasons, we operate only with approximate figures, which are staggering, and each figure is a life that doctors are trying to save. Other Topics of Interest The Pope Is Wrong. Russia Sabotages Christianity, Not Ukraine In his disingenuous effort to appear balanced and maintain dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church, Pope Francis is again laying blame on the victim – Ukraine. Ukrainian prisoners in Russia are not only abused, but are often subjected to various types of torture, which of course affects the entire body, and even if there is no outright castration, being in captivity often affects functional changes that lead to reproductive disorders. During the first year of our project, more than 300 soldiers have already been operated on, including patients who underwent highly complex reconstructive interventions to restore their internal and external genitalia, and some of them have already received prosthetic genitalia. Advertisement

Psychological recovery of such patients is a complex process, and many men need psychotherapeutic support to adapt.

KP: Following the surgery, are men able to resume normal sexual activity? Are they able to urinate normally? Olha Taniushkina: The biggest advantage for a soldier after such complex surgeries is returning to the front line. Almost all of our patients have returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine because they are able to live a fully functional life again. If, before the operation, they were dependent on catheters and auxiliary systems for urination, now they are absolutely healthy men. And yes, they are able to have sex and even most of them managed to preserve their reproductive function – which is the most important component in such surgeries. KP: If a man loses his testicles, does that result in a permanent loss of sexual desire? What can be done for him? Denys Bohush: The loss of a testicle is a condition for implantation, and testicular implants perfectly reproduce the lost organ, and hormone replacement therapy can help restore testosterone levels and maintain sexual desire. Special prostheses allow you to have a healthy sex life. If the testicles are lost, then of course, a woman will not be able to get pregnant. This is where the sperm bank of military personnel becomes an important factor, so that strong soldiers can produce a strong new generation. Psychological recovery of such patients is a complex process, and many men need psychotherapeutic support to adapt. There are three important factors here: the individual work of the patient himself, processing his anxieties and depressions. The social component is extremely important, especially the relationship with his partner. If such a woman properly supports the wounded soldier, it contributes in many ways to their quality of life, including sex. And then there is the professional psychological factor – the help of professional psychologists and psychotherapists, sometimes sexologists. In this context, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, physiotherapy, EMDR, equine-assisted therapy, etc. are also important. KP: How can we provide psychological assistance to these survivors? What is the efficiency and prospects of recovery – full or partial? Denys Bohush: First, it is important to identify such patients. This is very difficult because only a very limited circle of family members usually knows about their trauma. Usually, the soldiers are embarrassed to talk about it and go through these terrible emotions alone. Secondly, each person has different reactions to such trauma: from very bad, with suicidal, anxious and depressive manifestations, to neutral, when a person compensates for this problem with something. Thirdly, after getting acquainted with our project, the survivors become hopeful and expectant of recovery. It gives them hope for a life of normalcy, sometimes with full recovery of sexual function. And this dramatically improves the patient's mental state.

The loss of a sexual organ is not the end of a man’s life – this is the motto behind the project.