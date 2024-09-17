Hundreds of explosions rocked multiple Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on Tuesday, with the Iranian ambassador to the country reportedly among those injured.

Initial reports said the explosions came from pagers, an old-fashioned communication device favored by members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group due to risks of Israeli sabotage using smartphones.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that “hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured by the simultaneous explosion of their pagers” in the group’s strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs, claiming that the incident was a result of an “Israeli breach” of its communications.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon is reportedly among the injured.

At the time of publication, it’s not clear how the devices exploded simultaneously.

Advertisement

Lebanon’s health ministry in a statement asked “all hospitals in... areas near the locations of the injured, to be on high alert and raise their level of preparedness,” and “all health workers to urgently go to their workplaces” to assist.

The National News Agency said hospitals in the south, the Dahieh neighborhood and the Bekaa district have called on locals to donate blood of all types.

AFP called the incident “the first of its kind since Hezbollah began trading near-daily fire with Israel in support of ally Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.”

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets For 'Interference'
Other Topics of Interest

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets For 'Interference'

The ban comes after the United States accused RT and employees of the state-run outlet of funneling $10 million through shell entities to covertly fund influence campaigns on social media channels.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia to Boost Active Troops to 1.5 Million – Enough to Fight NATO? War in Ukraine
Russia to Boost Active Troops to 1.5 Million – Enough to Fight NATO?
By Leo Chiu
9h ago
Germany Restricts Border Crossings for 6 Months Germany
Germany Restricts Border Crossings for 6 Months
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets For 'Interference' Russia
Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets For 'Interference'
By AFP
19h ago
Putin Increases Size of Russian Army for Third Time Since War in Ukraine Began Putin
Putin Increases Size of Russian Army for Third Time Since War in Ukraine Began
By Kyiv Post
19h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Parliament Debates New Version of Tax Law to Increase Military Budget