Ukrainian drones targeted an ammunition storage depot in Russia's Tver region early on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 18, causing fires and explosions in the city of Toropets, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya. Kyiv Post's sources in Ukraine's Special Services said that it was a joint operation by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO). According to the source, the warehouse was home to missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, KABs, and artillery ammunition According to the Militarnyi outlet, the site is manned by the 541690 (107th Arsenal GRAU) military unit and stores large quantities of ammunition. This site has been targeted by previous drone attacks.

NASA satellite imagery has captured thermal signatures across almost the entire territory of the 107th GRAU arsenal, indicating the scale of the incident and the intensity of the resulting fires. Ukrainian OSINT expert Tatarigami stated that the warehouse contains 122-mm rockets for BM-21 Grad systems and 82-mm mortars, among other munitions. The 107th GRAU arsenal has been a significant military site since at least 2015, according to reports by Military Review and in 2018 by local media. Following the attack, the Tver regional government announced a partial evacuation from Toropets through its Telegram channel. The evacuation is being conducted in areas where "air defense operations are active and fire containment efforts are ongoing."