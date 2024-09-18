Ukrainian drones targeted an ammunition storage depot in Russia's Tver region early on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 18, causing fires and explosions in the city of Toropets, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya.
Kyiv Post's sources in Ukraine's Special Services said that it was a joint operation by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO).
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
According to the source, the warehouse was home to missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, KABs, and artillery ammunition
According to the Militarnyi outlet, the site is manned by the 541690 (107th Arsenal GRAU) military unit and stores large quantities of ammunition. This site has been targeted by previous drone attacks.
NASA satellite imagery has captured thermal signatures across almost the entire territory of the 107th GRAU arsenal, indicating the scale of the incident and the intensity of the resulting fires.
Ukrainian OSINT expert Tatarigami stated that the warehouse contains 122-mm rockets for BM-21 Grad systems and 82-mm mortars, among other munitions.
The 107th GRAU arsenal has been a significant military site since at least 2015, according to reports by Military Review and in 2018 by local media.
Eastern Europe's Pro-Kyiv Hawks Flex Muscles in Top EU Team
Following the attack, the Tver regional government announced a partial evacuation from Toropets through its Telegram channel. The evacuation is being conducted in areas where “air defense operations are active and fire containment efforts are ongoing."
“The situation is under control,” the regional authorities have said. The Toropetsky municipal district administration said that buses are being laid on to evacuate residents to the nearby city of Zapadnaya Dvina.
In addition to the 107th GRAU arsenal, military personnel from unit 54169, located nearby, were also evacuated following the attack, according to reports from relatives given to Astra.
This military site has been targeted twice before, in May and June 2024, according to Astra citing sources.
Videos circulating on social media capture the sound of explosions in Toropets. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 54 Ukrainian drones overnight without specifically mentioning the Tver region.
According to its report, 27 drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, 16 over Bryansk, seven over Smolensk, three over Belgorod, and one over Oryol.
Vasily Anokhin, the governor of the Smolensk region, confirmed that air defense forces shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the cities of Yelnya and Roslavl. He stated there were no casualties or damage resulting from the debris. Anokhin later reported that two additional drones were intercepted in the Dukhovshchinsky and Vyazemsky districts. One of the downed drones in Yelnya reportedly fell on a roadway, according to the Baza Telegram channel.
In response to the events, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, released a video showing the explosion in Toropets with the comment: “The demilitarization of Russia is necessary to end terror.”
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter