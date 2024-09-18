The Atesh partisan movement has reported that men from Russia’s Samara region are currently being mobilized and sent to the frontlines in the Kursk region.

Its members have investigated the activities of the military commissariat in the city of Syzran in Russia’s Samara region, where they obtained information indicating intensified mobilization efforts.

“Newly recruited servicemen are being sent to critical areas on the front in the Kursk region as part of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, some of which was previously transferred from the Pokrovsk sector,” the partisans said.

Atesh also claim that Military Committee employees are working from underground offices, fearing sabotage.

“We know the names of all those directly involved in sending ordinary Russians to the front,” the report read.

Meanwhile, Russia has ordered the evacuation of villages in the Kursk region that are near the Ukrainian border, according to local governor Alexei Smirnov. The mandatory evacuation covers settlements within a 15-kilometer (10 mile) zone close to the border.

This move comes as Moscow ramps up efforts to reclaim territory lost during Kyiv’s recent incursion.

Over 150,000 residents have fled the region since Ukraine launched its offensive on Aug. 6, capturing several villages and pushing deep into Russian territory.

Kyiv Post analysis said that video evidence suggests Ukraine’s forces are more than just a raiding party, likely around brigade strength.

Despite Ukraine’s advances into Kursk, Russian forces continue to gain ground in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the eastern front remains “very difficult,” even though some Ukrainian action has resulted in setbacks for Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that capturing the Donbas remains a priority for his forces.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces f are reported to have destroyed a Russian paratroop unit. On Sept. 13, Russia deployed 14 units of military equipment, including tanks and amphibious assault vehicles, with the assault being repelled after several hours of combat.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense reported that Russia has launched offensives in the Kursk region, where Ukraine has controlled more than 800 square kilometers (300 square miles) since mid-August. Led by airborne and marine units, Russian troops have made some gains, retaking a handful of villages, though progress has recently slowed.

In the east, Russian forces are advancing toward Vuhledar and southeast of Pokrovsk, but British intelligence noted little significant progress in recent days.

In the Kursk region Ukrainian forces are now attempting to break through and divide a Russian-held pocket near the Seym River, which could trap up to 1,000 Russian troops.

Reports on social media indicate that Ukraine has expanded control along key highways in the region, threatening Russian supply lines.