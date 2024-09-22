Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, has said Poland will do whatever it takes to not become a Russian colony again, urging closer ties between the U.S. and Europe.

Speaking during the Zbigniew Brzezinski Lectures series at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, Sikorski also said Europe was prepared to take responsibility for its own security.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this context, he stressed Poland’s defense expenditure of 4.3% of GDP, which he said would increase next year to 4.7% and may go higher in the future. He said Poland had no desire for a military confrontation with Russia but had been a victim of Moscow’s imperialism too many times in the past. He said Poland knew what it is to live under tyranny and had no wish to return to it.

Advertisement

“We, Poland, will do whatever it takes not to become a Russian colony again, whatever anybody else does,” he said.

Describing Russia as an existential threat to global stability, especially in Europe, Sikorski compared its credibility with North Korea’s.

He said it would remain a danger to the world for a long time and was collaborating with China to undermine the global rules-based order, highlighting in this regard Moscow’s coordinated sabotage and hybrid war campaign in Europe. Calling for closer transatlantic ties, the foreign minister alluded to the ideas of Brzezinski, a Polish-American diplomat and presidential advisor who served as Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor.

Kyiv Says Struck Ammo Depots in Southern and Western Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Says Struck Ammo Depots in Southern and Western Russia

Ukrainian drones strike more major ammo depots inside Russia.

A ‘pivot to Asia’

He said if Washington considered China a threat, it needed Europe more, not less. In this regard, he argued that as part of its “pivot to Asia,” the U.S. should not leave Europe behind.

“In an increasingly unstable world, the U.S.- EU efforts should complement each other,” he said. “You've told us openly that the U.S. strategic focus is shifting eastward. We get it, but we also believe that the pivot to Asia should be a pivot with Europe, not apart from it.”

Advertisement

Sikorski argued that contrary to perceptions in Washington, Europe is not disorganized and chaotic, in need of constant charitable support from the U.S. In this respect he pointed to increased defense expenditures by European countries, which he said should increase further, and highlighted that Europe has granted more aid to Ukraine than the U.S.

“In transatlantic relations, the era of free riders is inevitably coming to an end,” he said.

He said that in the event of the West giving Kyiv permission to use its weapons for deep strikes into Russia, he believed Putin would not attack NATO countries in retaliation as he “may be a criminal, but he is rational” and knows he would lose. On the topic of the Russian president’s repeated nuclear threats, Sikorski said he was bluffing.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
Ukraine’s Ustyluh-Zosin Crossing With Poland Halts Temporarily Due to Database Error Poland
Ukraine’s Ustyluh-Zosin Crossing With Poland Halts Temporarily Due to Database Error
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
BRICS Is Collapsing Under the Weight of Its Ambition Russia
OPINION: BRICS Is Collapsing Under the Weight of Its Ambition
By Saahil Menon
6h ago
Kyiv Says Struck Ammo Depots in Southern and Western Russia Russia
Kyiv Says Struck Ammo Depots in Southern and Western Russia
By AFP
22h ago
High Wages, Heavy Losses: Russian Volunteers Account for 20% of War Dead Russia
High Wages, Heavy Losses: Russian Volunteers Account for 20% of War Dead
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous White House Announces Initiatives to Strengthen Ukraine
Next » Ukraine ‘Doing Everything Possible’ to Match Domestic Missile Program With Drone Developments – Defense Minister