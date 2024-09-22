Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, has said Poland will do whatever it takes to not become a Russian colony again, urging closer ties between the U.S. and Europe.

Speaking during the Zbigniew Brzezinski Lectures series at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, Sikorski also said Europe was prepared to take responsibility for its own security.

In this context, he stressed Poland’s defense expenditure of 4.3% of GDP, which he said would increase next year to 4.7% and may go higher in the future. He said Poland had no desire for a military confrontation with Russia but had been a victim of Moscow’s imperialism too many times in the past. He said Poland knew what it is to live under tyranny and had no wish to return to it.

“We, Poland, will do whatever it takes not to become a Russian colony again, whatever anybody else does,” he said.

Describing Russia as an existential threat to global stability, especially in Europe, Sikorski compared its credibility with North Korea’s.

He said it would remain a danger to the world for a long time and was collaborating with China to undermine the global rules-based order, highlighting in this regard Moscow’s coordinated sabotage and hybrid war campaign in Europe. Calling for closer transatlantic ties, the foreign minister alluded to the ideas of Brzezinski, a Polish-American diplomat and presidential advisor who served as Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor.