A multi-pronged Russian offensive throwing massed tanks and armored personnel carriers into the teeth of prepared Ukrainian defenses in the eastern Donbas sector has scored limited ground gains at some locations, but at the price of possibly record losses in men and fighting machines, Ukrainian official statements, news platforms, and unit battle reports on Monday said.

Russian and Ukrainian information platforms likewise reported Russian tactical successes in the town of Toretsk, where Russian infantry captured a coal mine slag heap dominating surrounding terrain, and in the now-ruined village of Niu York, where Kremlin troops took back ruins temporarily held by Ukrainian forces following a counterattack of their own last week.

Large-scale Russian armored assaults – a rarity since late 2023 following the mass fielding by Ukraine of FPV drones – were reported along two major routes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. By Monday most reports said the Russian main effort and continuing attacks appeared to be aimed towards the town of Kurakhove, an important road center and site of a key regional power plant.

A Sept. 21 report from the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, a formation defending in that sector, said that a Russian tank and armored infantry carrier column heading west in a frontal attack against Ukrainian positions around the village of Antonivka, 5 kilometers east of Kurakhove, lost 16 vehicles in day and night combat.

A video posted by the Sine Metu drone group showed the attack column stalling after hitting a minefield and then coming under mass fire by artillery, chain cannon, and anti-tank guided missiles. Later images show Ukrainian-piloted FPV/Kamikaze drones setting stopped vehicles on fire and hunting down individual Russian soldiers.

A battlefield map posted by the semi-official Russian army social media platform Dva Majors shows the claimed battle situation in the central Donbas on Sunday. According to that and other pro-Kremlin sources, recent Russian advances are close to encircling a 10 km x 20 km section of the Ukrainian defensive line, and potentially 2-5,000 Ukrainian troops.

Video published by the 46th Mechanized Brigade on Sept. 22 was, per that unit images, recording a massive 60-plus vehicle column advancing eastward along the N15 highway, the main road leading east from Kurakhove to the Russia-controlled city of Donetsk.

Images showed a Russian combat formation deployed on a wide front before coming under heavy fire from the ground and air. A later unit statement claimed its drone pilots had confirmed 56 destroyed Russian heavy weapons during battles on Sept. 21-23, but, that Russian forces had overrun some brigade forward positions. Video published by the unit geo-located to and showed a probable Russian ground gain of possibly a kilometer, and the Ukrainian loss of the adjacent villages of Hostre and Maksymilyanivka.

Russian milbloggers over the weekend confirmed heavy fighting and forward Russian movement around Hostre, new rounds of attacks to the south centering on the village Maksymilyanivka, and by Monday, were claiming both villages were fully under Kremlin control. According to the semi-official Russian army blogger Dva Mayora, Russian forces were grinding ahead relentlessly and had come near encircling a 10 km x 20 km Ukraine-held salient centered around the town of Nevelske, and potentially containing 2,000-5,000 Ukrainian troops inside it.

A 46th Brigade-published Sept. 22 comment on the battles swirling around Hostre said the Russian encirclement threat of four brigades of Ukrainian troops was real. Thinning Ukrainian defenses have been worn down by repeated massive Russian attacks backed by at-times overwhelming firepower, that unit information feed said.

“You can hold positions for a long time if held by fully equipped (and full-strength) platoons and companies. But, if the platoon positions are held by only a few people…against the mechanized assaults of 50 units of heavy equipment [like tanks], supported by [enemy] artillery [firing shells] in a ratio of 1 Ukrainian to 10 Russian… then holding villages including Maksymilyanivka, Heorhiivka and Hostre wasn’t possible. Their loss was a matter of time,” the 46th Brigade comment said.