Polish President Andrzej Duda has said at the United Nations that the international rules-based order is under “serious threat" from Russia.
Speaking at an event called the “Summit of the Future,” Duda, who arrived in New York on Saturday, said: “We cannot accept that those who challenge the order based on the U.N. Charter are gaining strength. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a striking example.”
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
He added: “As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia should uphold the U.N. Charter and international law.”
“However, by attacking a sovereign state, it has relinquished its responsibility. Consequently, Russia can no longer claim to be safeguarding the security of the international system and that of other nations.”
Duda is scheduled to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
At the "Summit of the Future" at the United Nations, Polish President @AndrzejDuda emphasized that #Russia’s actions pose a significant threat to international #security. pic.twitter.com/WIecAp8xva— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) September 23, 2024
Russia’s ability to fight is ‘not infinite’
Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that the war in Ukraine will only end when Russian President Vladimir Putin realizes that his decision to launch the invasion was a mistake.
Speaking to American private broadcaster MSNBC on Monday, Sikorski said that Russia’s ability to continue the fight is not infinite, but the West must continue supporting Ukraine if the latter is to prevail in the conflict.
Sikorski also said that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region, which began in August, had turned the tide of the conflict, bringing the battle, for the first time, to Russia.
‘The Same Small Group of Seven Accomplices’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 24
Those who want peace should call on both countries to withdraw their forces behind internationally-recognized lines, he added.
When asked about Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” which the Ukrainian president is set to present this week during meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, Sikorski said: “I won’t speculate, but in my opinion, it’s based on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and lifting restrictions on the use of certain weapons.”
💬 I won’t speculate, but in my opinion, it’s based on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and lifting restrictions on the use of certain weapons.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) September 23, 2024
| FM @sikorskiradek on @Morning_Joe @MSNBC about President @ZelenskyyUa's peace plan pic.twitter.com/Fj3ZcHTe7f
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter