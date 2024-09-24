Polish President Andrzej Duda has said at the United Nations that the international rules-based order is under “serious threat" from Russia.

Speaking at an event called the “Summit of the Future,” Duda, who arrived in New York on Saturday, said: “We cannot accept that those who challenge the order based on the U.N. Charter are gaining strength. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a striking example.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He added: “As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia should uphold the U.N. Charter and international law.”

“However, by attacking a sovereign state, it has relinquished its responsibility. Consequently, Russia can no longer claim to be safeguarding the security of the international system and that of other nations.”

Advertisement

Duda is scheduled to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Russia’s ability to fight is ‘not infinite’

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that the war in Ukraine will only end when Russian President Vladimir Putin realizes that his decision to launch the invasion was a mistake.

Speaking to American private broadcaster MSNBC on Monday, Sikorski said that Russia’s ability to continue the fight is not infinite, but the West must continue supporting Ukraine if the latter is to prevail in the conflict.

Sikorski also said that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region, which began in August, had turned the tide of the conflict, bringing the battle, for the first time, to Russia.

‘The Same Small Group of Seven Accomplices’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 24
Other Topics of Interest

‘The Same Small Group of Seven Accomplices’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 24

At UN meeting with Zelensky, Scholz denounced long-range strikes, US and UK rumored to green-light them; Japanese PM awarded for Ukraine aid as Tokyo protests Russian air patrol over its islands.

Those who want peace should call on both countries to withdraw their forces behind internationally-recognized lines, he added.

When asked about Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” which the Ukrainian president is set to present this week during meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, Sikorski said: “I won’t speculate, but in my opinion, it’s based on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and lifting restrictions on the use of certain weapons.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
Russian Teens Set Fire to Helicopter in Omsk With Molotov Cocktail Russia
Russian Teens Set Fire to Helicopter in Omsk With Molotov Cocktail
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Russians Denying Medical Care to Ukraine Prisoners: UN Experts War in Ukraine
Russians Denying Medical Care to Ukraine Prisoners: UN Experts
By AFP
16h ago
‘The Same Small Group of Seven Accomplices’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 24 War in Ukraine
‘The Same Small Group of Seven Accomplices’ – Ukraine at War Update for Sept. 24
By John Moretti
20h ago
Cyberattack Disrupts Major Russian Banks – Ukrainian Intelligence Source Russia
Cyberattack Disrupts Major Russian Banks – Ukrainian Intelligence Source
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Teens Set Fire to Helicopter in Omsk With Molotov Cocktail
Next » EU, G7 Discuss Supporting Ukraine’s Energy, Military Needs Before Winter