Polish President Andrzej Duda has said at the United Nations that the international rules-based order is under “serious threat" from Russia.

Speaking at an event called the “Summit of the Future,” Duda, who arrived in New York on Saturday, said: “We cannot accept that those who challenge the order based on the U.N. Charter are gaining strength. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a striking example.”

He added: “As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia should uphold the U.N. Charter and international law.”

“However, by attacking a sovereign state, it has relinquished its responsibility. Consequently, Russia can no longer claim to be safeguarding the security of the international system and that of other nations.”

Duda is scheduled to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.