Russia’s war with Ukraine cannot be allowed to become another “frozen” conflict, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during his address to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia have gained a strategic advantage in the war since it erupted following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. This has prompted speculation that possible plans for a ceasefire or peace agreement could lock the conflict down along the current battle lines in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Duda said: “This unprovoked aggression is destabilizing the region and posing a direct threat to the global order and security. We cannot allow this war to turn into another frozen conflict.

“This is the most important task for the future. Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored within its internationally recognized borders,” he continued.

Advertisement

Duda added that the war in Ukraine needs to end, not just to ease the people’s suffering and hold Russia accountable but also to prevent these kinds of actions from becoming an example for others to imitate.

Other issues

Referring to the turmoil in the Middle East, Duda reiterated Poland's support for Israel’s right to self-defense, provided it adheres to international humanitarian law.“The current situation in Yemen is also of deep concern to us. The ongoing humanitarian crisis affects millions of people, and the struggle for control in the country poses a threat to regional security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” he added.

Other Topics of Interest Some Ukrainian Territories May Have to Stay Under Russian Control Temporarily, Says Czech President Pavel was speaking ahead of a UN General Assembly in New York, mostly dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The president also announced Poland’s decision to seek a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2029–2031 term. “Our candidacy is an expression of our commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights around the world,” Duda said.