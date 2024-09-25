Russia’s war with Ukraine cannot be allowed to become another “frozen” conflict, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during his address to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia have gained a strategic advantage in the war since it erupted following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. This has prompted speculation that possible plans for a ceasefire or peace agreement could lock the conflict down along the current battle lines in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Duda said: “This unprovoked aggression is destabilizing the region and posing a direct threat to the global order and security. We cannot allow this war to turn into another frozen conflict.

“This is the most important task for the future. Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored within its internationally recognized borders,” he continued.

Advertisement

Duda added that the war in Ukraine needs to end, not just to ease the people’s suffering and hold Russia accountable but also to prevent these kinds of actions from becoming an example for others to imitate.

Other issues

Referring to the turmoil in the Middle East, Duda reiterated Poland's support for Israel’s right to self-defense, provided it adheres to international humanitarian law.“The current situation in Yemen is also of deep concern to us. The ongoing humanitarian crisis affects millions of people, and the struggle for control in the country poses a threat to regional security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” he added.

Some Ukrainian Territories May Have to Stay Under Russian Control Temporarily, Says Czech President
Other Topics of Interest

Some Ukrainian Territories May Have to Stay Under Russian Control Temporarily, Says Czech President

Pavel was speaking ahead of a UN General Assembly in New York, mostly dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The president also announced Poland’s decision to seek a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2029–2031 term. “Our candidacy is an expression of our commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights around the world,” Duda said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
US Logistic Support for Wars in Gaza and Ukraine – Not So Easy in Peacetime War in Ukraine
US Logistic Support for Wars in Gaza and Ukraine – Not So Easy in Peacetime
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Poland’s Sikorski to Putin: You Are Putting Ukrainian Children in Camps Like Nazis Did in My Country War in Ukraine
Poland’s Sikorski to Putin: You Are Putting Ukrainian Children in Camps Like Nazis Did in My Country
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Some Ukrainian Territories May Have to Stay Under Russian Control Temporarily, Says Czech President War in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian Territories May Have to Stay Under Russian Control Temporarily, Says Czech President
By TVP World
9h ago
UN Reports on Yet More Evidence of Ukrainians Tortured by Russian Authorities War in Ukraine
UN Reports on Yet More Evidence of Ukrainians Tortured by Russian Authorities
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia’s War Will End as the UN Charter Prevails – Speech by Ukraine's President at UN Security Council
Next » Macron Warns Iranian President In-Person on Support for Russia