French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian after recent Western reports of Tehran supplying short-range missiles to Russia.

Macron “warned the Iranian president against the Islamic Republic’s continuation of support for Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine,” the Elysee said after the two leaders met at the UN General Assembly, as per an AFP report.

Sky News reported on Sept. 11, citing satellite imagery, that Iran shipped around 220 short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia through the Caspian Sea expected to be used by Moscow against Ukraine.

A day earlier, Britain, France and Germany announced fresh sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector for the missile shipment, calling it a dangerous escalation of the conflict that threatened European security.

Al Jazeera reported that the surface-to-surface Fath-360 has a range of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) and carries an explosive payload weighing up to 150 kg (330 lbs) with an accuracy of less than 30 meters (98 feet), adding that it “has often been compared with the US-made HIMARS systems that Ukraine has been using against Russian forces.”

Kyiv Post established that the missiles could threaten the eastern fronts in Ukraine when fired from within Russia, and a majority of southern Ukrainian regional capitals if fired from occupied territories.

Iran has also been supplying Moscow the Shahed drones and associated technologies needed for Russia to manufacture them domestically. Russia has been using them against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, often accompanying the more deadly missiles in massive aerial strikes.

There have not been confirmed reports of the Iranian missiles being used against Ukraine at the time of publication.

