Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine early morning on Thursday, Sept. 26, firing 78 "Shahed" kamikaze drones and 6 missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted 66 drones and 4 missiles.

However, as of 9: 40 a.m. Kyiv time, eight drones evaded interception, and one remains in Ukrainian airspace.

Despite the air defense efforts, explosions, fires, and damage were recorded across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.

The attack on Kyiv began shortly after 1:14 a.m. when Ukrainian Air Forces detected combat UAVs approaching from the north, prompting a citywide air alert.

Kyiv Post team members residing in the capital's central districts, reported hearing a series of explosions as air defense systems engaged the drones throughout the night, with active operations from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

In one instance, around 7:00 a.m., a Kyiv Post reporter witnessed an anti-aircraft tracer intercept a drone flying in the vicinity of the Pechersk Lavra monastery.

In Kyiv, one of the strikes caused a fire on the first floor of a five-story building in the Pechersk district, damaging at least four apartments and 20 cars.

At 10:00 a.m. the air raid sirens sounded again. Almost immediately afterward, another explosion was heard above Kyiv – likely an anti-aircraft weapon trying to intercept two hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic missiles reportedly launched at Starokostyantyniv in the Khmelnytsky region west of the capital, where there is an airbase the Russians frequently target. 

Other Topics of Interest

The entire city remains on edge.

A gas pipe was also damaged, leading to depressurization, the "Kyivgas" teams were deployed to address the gas leak.

Local authorities confirmed that a child was injured in the attack and has been hospitalized. Additionally, debris from the drones fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. The air alert in Kyiv continued throughout the early morning hours.

The broader attack targeted several regions across Ukraine. Two missiles were fired at the Sumy region from Russia's Belgorod area, while four Kh-59/69 guided missiles were launched at the Odesa region from the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces, employing a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire units, and electronic warfare, managed to intercept most of the aerial objects.

