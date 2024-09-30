Denmark on Sunday said it was unlocking 1.3 billion kroner ($194 million) to help Ukraine bolster its under-pressure arsenal against Russia's invasion.

The weapons and equipment will be produced in Ukraine but financed by Denmark and frozen Russian assets, the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

The Scandinavian country, a steadfast backer of Ukraine since the war broke out in 2022, also announced the creation of a joint defence hub in Kyiv designed to help develop of new partnerships.

"Wars are not only won on the battlefield, but also in industry," Trade and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov said in a statement.

In February, Denmark sealed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, following similar deals by Germany, Britain and France.

AFP
