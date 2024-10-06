Video clips emerged on social media on Saturday, Oct. 5 showing what was tentatively identified as a Su-57 (NATO: Felon) twin-engine stealth multirole fighter aircraft shooting down an experimental Sukhoi S-70 “Okhotnik (Hunter)” unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The footage, posted on both pro-Moscow and pro-Kyiv X/Twitter and Telegram accounts, shows the drone being shot down over the Konstantinovka area of the Donetsk region.

The S-70 was designed to serve as a “wingman” drone to fly alongside Moscow’s fifth-generation SU-57 fighter, or to operate independently controlled from the ground to carry out reconnaissance and precision strike missions.

The UCAV is probably the world’s largest drone with a take-off weight of some 20 tons. It measures 14 meters (46 feet) long, with a wingspan of almost 20 meters (66 feet). Still considered experimental, the first prototype was completed in 2018, with two more said to have been completed this year.

Russian Ministry of Defense image of the Sukhoi S 70 that gives an idea of its size – see the man walking on the wing.

It is said to carry a suite of the latest generation of sensors, including phased radar arrays and optoelectronic and infrared detectors. It is understood to carry a weapons payload of around 2.8 tons, including both guided and unguided missiles and bombs in two internal bays.

The drone is powered by a modified version of the Su-57’s AL-41F jet engine, giving it a claimed operational range of 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles). Despite its considerable size, it is said to incorporate various stealth technologies such as composite materials and specialized coatings which greatly reduce its radar signature.

The video below shows early testing of the S-70 alongside a Su-57: