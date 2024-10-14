Parliamentary elections are scheduled for 26 October in Georgia, while the Republic of Moldova will elect a new president on 20 October and hold a referendum on joining the EU. Commentators discuss the context in which the elections are taking place and their implications for Europe.

Too little clout in the West

Delfi (Latvia) draws attention to the context in which the upcoming elections in the Republic of Moldova and Georgia are taking place:

“Before the elections in the US, two important elections for Europe will be held: in Georgia and in the Republic of Moldova. ... If we look at their relations with Russia, in both countries the so-called frozen conflicts are conspicuous. ... It's understandable that in this situation both have reacted very sensitively to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. ... This observation emphasises the fact that the elections in Georgia - and Moldova - are now very important for the West in the context of the European security situation. However, it seems that in Russia these two countries are still higher on the list of priorities than in the West. This is a risky situation that can and should be corrected.”

Europe facing a dilemma

The elections in Georgia have fundamental implications for Europe, writes Le Monde (France):

“Why are these elections concern Europeans? Because 80 percent of the population wants to join Europe. ... But which Europe are we talking about? The Europe of the [ruling] Georgian Dream bears a striking resemblance to that of Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. ... The opposition, on the other hand, wants to find a way back to integration with the EU and its values. ... Now the European Union is once again facing a dilemma: should it rise to the geopolitical challenge and bind Georgia to Europe to protect it from Russian influence, or should it refuse to compromise on democratic reforms, even if it means risking letting Georgia drift into Moscow's orbit?”

Russia resorting to manipulation

Analyst Laurențiu Pleșca examines Russia's influence on the Republic of Moldova in agora.md (Moldova):

“The referendum for EU accession is seen as a threat to Russia, which is precisely why Moscow is trying to discredit it and reduce voter turnout using various manipulation and disinformation tactics. The aim is to achieve a negative, unlawful result, or at least a low turnout by calling for a boycott in the final days of the election campaign. ... We should not underestimate Russia. The disruptive efforts regarding the referendum by the pro-Russian political forces in the Republic of Moldova will cause a big surprise on election day.”

No chance of a fair battle

The Moldovan oligarchs who have fled the country see the upcoming election as an opportunity to strengthen their power base once more, LB.ua (Ukraine) threats:

“Since Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity have become the monopolists of the European course, the political battle is now only taking place on the pro-Russian side and over Russian money, where by its very nature it cannot be fair or democratic. Furthermore, we can see the influence of the oligarchs on their puppet candidates. Their goal here is not a geopolitical game, but the chance to return to Moldova to solve their own problems with the law. ... But what would Moscow demand in return for its 'help' in that case?”

