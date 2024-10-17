Despite President Zelensky’s “victory plan,” revealed yesterday, highlighting NATO membership as a key goal, Ukraine’s allies have no plans to offer Kyiv an official invitation to join the alliance anytime soon.

As reported by Voice of America, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith addressed questions from journalists about Ukraine’s membership, stating that NATO’s position remains unchanged.

“At the 75th-anniversary summit this summer, we made it clear that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership. However, we are not at the point where an official invitation will be extended in the short term,” she said, adding that discussions with Ukraine will continue on how they can move closer to joining the alliance.

Ahead of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Oct. 17-18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed Ukraine’s “victory plan” to the country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

He said that a formal invitation to NATO is critical to Ukraine’s strategy for victory in its ongoing war with Russia and that this step would be “fundamental” for securing peace.

Another priority for Ukraine, according to Zelensky’s five-point plan, is the removal of restrictions on using Western long-range weapons inside Russian territory. Kyiv says this is crucial to disabling Russia’s military infrastructure and achieving victory.

However, Smith said that there has been no change in US policy on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons.

“We continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary tools to defend its territory. Ukrainians are using these weapons effectively, particularly in Crimea and other regions,” she said.

Looking ahead to the defense ministers’ meeting, Smith said NATO partners are expected to announce additional support for Ukraine’s armed forces. Ukraine has specifically requested more air defense systems, artillery, ammunition, and armored vehicles.

The White House said that on Wednesday, Oct. 16, US President Joe Biden announced a $425 million arms package for Kyiv in a call with Zelensky, ahead of a farewell visit to Berlin to discuss Ukraine.

A readout of the call said the package includes air defense and armored vehicles. It added that Biden had briefed Zelensky “on his efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine over the remainder of his term in office.”