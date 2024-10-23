The Ukrainian defense industry is at a turning point. On the one hand, it is damaged by enemy air attacks, but on the other, the war has provided a true test for its products - which now have a positive global reputation.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, Ukrainian manufacturers strive to improve their products, making them equal to or in many cases superior to the weapons systems provided by Western partners. They are learning and analyzing the lessons of what is happening on the battlefield.

Kyiv Post spoke with Vladyslav Belbas, director of the Ukrainian armored vehicles company, which produces a range of armored combat vehicles for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, about the challenges of production, budgeting, and how Ukrainian equipment models are able to outperform their foreign counterparts.