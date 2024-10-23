US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Tuesday that North Korean troops are in Russia before adding that Washington is determining the purpose and potential gains of the deployments.

“Our analysts… continue to look at this. Now we are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops that have gone to… Russia,” Austin told journalists in Rome, according to a Washington Post report.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“What exactly they’re doing is left to be seen. But, yes, there is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia,” he said, referring to North Korea by the initialization of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Austin said the deployments could indicate weakness in Russia’s military capabilities and warned of impacts to global security as a result of the deployments.

Advertisement

“If they’re co-belligerents, if their intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf, that is a very, very serious issue.

“It will have impacts, not only in Europe. It will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well,” he added.

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) Chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed Pyongyang would receive low-yield tactical nuclear weapons and submarine missile-launch systems from Moscow in return during an interview with The Economist.

Budanov also claimed Tuesday that North Korean soldiers would arrive in Russia’s Kursk region by Oct. 23 to reinforce Russian troops.

Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime
Other Topics of Interest

Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime

Kyiv Post spoke with Vladyslav Belbas, director of the Ukrainian armored vehicles company, which produces a range of armored combat vehicles for Ukraine’s Defense Forces

Ukraine and South Korea both claimed in mid-October that Pyongyang had deployed troops to aid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, likely as a result of a mutual defense pact signed in June.

In early October, HUR claimed that Pyongyang had deployed troops to reinforce Moscow’s troops in Ukraine. In addition, media reports, citing HUR, claimed that six North Korean officers had been killed in a missile strike, with 18 more Pyongyang troops having allegedly deserted their positions near Ukraine.

Advertisement

Following the reports, Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) issued satellite images alleging North Korean troops in Russia’s Far East prior to their deployments in Ukraine. Videos circulating on social media around the time also depicted Korean-speaking soldiers in a Russian military base.

This is a developing story. Read more about North Korean troops’ deployment in Ukraine here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
HUR Urges North Korean Soldiers to Surrender With Offers of Food, Shelter Top News
HUR Urges North Korean Soldiers to Surrender With Offers of Food, Shelter
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
SBU Reports Arrest of Moscow Intelligence Operatives Plotting Terror Attack in Kyiv SBU
SBU Reports Arrest of Moscow Intelligence Operatives Plotting Terror Attack in Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime EXCLUSIVE Top News
Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime
By Sergii Kostezh
3h ago
North Korean Troops Exchanged for Russian Cash and Nuclear Knowhow – Kyiv Spy Chief Budanov
North Korean Troops Exchanged for Russian Cash and Nuclear Knowhow – Kyiv Spy Chief
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Turkey Reportedly Curbs Sensitive Shipments to Russia After US Warning
Next » Surviving and Setting Trends: Ukrainian Armored Vehicle Manufacturer on Production During Wartime