Says the girl to the poet: “Your eyes

are two blue TV screens

that show two different views of the fight of your life

with the dragons that threaten humanity.

Your lips are like stars—

they’re far away not only from lies, but also from everything,

and in general, it’s hard to tear away one’s eyes from your beauty

as from a bloody criminal act.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

But I’ll fall in love with eyes of a more practical value

and with lips I can touch any time I want.

I’ll spend my life in peace and in comfort,

watching fat on my husband’s belly grow through my fingers like grass.”

(From the volume Wine and Pus)