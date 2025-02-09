Says the girl to the poet: “Your eyes
are two blue TV screens
that show two different views of the fight of your life
with the dragons that threaten humanity.
Your lips are like stars—
they’re far away not only from lies, but also from everything,
and in general, it’s hard to tear away one’s eyes from your beauty
as from a bloody criminal act.
But I’ll fall in love with eyes of a more practical value
and with lips I can touch any time I want.
I’ll spend my life in peace and in comfort,
watching fat on my husband’s belly grow through my fingers like grass.”
(From the volume Wine and Pus)
