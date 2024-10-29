As NATO and Ukraine’s Western allies this week officially confirmed the participation of North Korean soldiers in Russia’s war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky now has put the total figure of Pyongyang’s troops at approaching 12,000.

Zelensky warned that there were already around 3,000 North Korean soldiers on Russian territory, and another 9,000 expected briefly.

“We think that they will have 12,000 soon,” Zelensky said at a press conference in Iceland on Monday, AFP reported.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak added on social media, “This is an escalation. Sanctions alone are not enough. We need weapons and a clear plan to prevent North Korea’s expanded involvement in the war in Europe.”

“The enemy understands strength,” Yemawrote. “Our allies have this strength.”

Yermak was responding to comments by NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte, who, after speaking with South Korean military intelligence officials, on Monday confirmed the presence of Pyongyang’s foot soldiers in Eastern Europe.

Rutte also reported that more than 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February started in 2022. He underscored that Moscow could not sustain its years-long “special operation” without foreign assistance.

On Monday, the administration of US President Joe Biden also signed off on the estimated figure of 10,000 North Korean troops participating in the war, and warned Pyongyang’s allies in China that their support of this deployment, and Moscow’s illegal invasion in general, would be “destabilizing” and “very dangerous.”

“We believe that [North Korea] has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told a press conference.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added that Beijing should be “concerned about this destabilizing action by two of its neighbors, Russia and North Korea.”