ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, increased the volumes of electricity Ukraine and Moldova can import from the neighboring EU countries, ENTSO-E and Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo press releases write.

Ukraine will now be able to import a maximum volume of 2,100 megawatts (MW) of electricity – an increase of 400 MW from the previous value.

This will allow Ukraine, which has lost half of its electricity generation due to Russian strikes on both energy transmission and generation, to import more electricity during winter to cover the power deficit.

“The Transmission System Operators (TSOs) of Continental Europe have evaluated the technical feasibility of increasing the capacity of electricity supply from the neighboring EU countries to Ukraine and Moldova, while ensuring power system stability and operational security,” the press releases write.

This is a joint effort to help Ukraine “maximize capacity for this winter.”

The 2,100 MW export capacity limit will be applicable from Dec. 1. From March 2025 onwards, the Transmission System Operators will be able to reassess the commercial capacity limit between EU and Ukraine and Moldova on a monthly basis.

Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine had 56 GW of installed capacity – sometimes called nameplate capacity – and 36 GW of actual capacity.

Official figures point to Ukraine having lost more than half of its power generation capacity due to infrastructure being damaged, destroyed, or forced under Russian occupation. The reality is likely worse, with a fifth of total installed capacity thought to remain.

Dixi Group estimates a total of 20 GW of available nameplate capacity in the country as of May 15, according to Kyiv Post article.

At the June 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s peak energy consumption in winter was 18 GW. The ex-CEO of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyy said at a local event that summer generally consumes 40 to 45 percent less power than winter.