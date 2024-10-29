Five police cars and a mayor’s office in western Siberia were on fire Monday, Oct. 28, after a Ukrainian military intelligence operation, a source working in intelligence told Kyiv Post Tuesday.

Kyiv Post’s source said the local administration building, which includes the mayor’s office, were set aflame in Megion, a city in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, in western Siberia.

According to the source, napalm was poured, via three broken windows, onto first floor of the Megion city administration and then lighted.

The Russian Federal Security Service hotline was then notified about the arson, Kyiv Post’s source said.

Napalm was also liberally spilled onto cars in the police parking lot and at least five were destroyed, the source said.

The strategic goal of the operation wasn't clear at press time.