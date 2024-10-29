Five police cars and a mayor’s office in western Siberia were on fire Monday, Oct. 28, after a Ukrainian military intelligence operation, a source working in intelligence told Kyiv Post Tuesday.

Kyiv Post’s source said the local administration building, which includes the mayor’s office, were set aflame in Megion, a city in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, in western Siberia. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the source, napalm was poured, via three broken windows, onto first floor of the Megion city administration and then lighted.

The Russian Federal Security Service hotline was then notified about the arson, Kyiv Post’s source said.

Napalm was also liberally spilled onto cars in the police parking lot and at least five were destroyed, the source said.

Advertisement

The strategic goal of the operation wasn't clear at press time.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Lithuania's Social Democrats Commit to Boosting Defense Amid Russia Concerns Russia
Lithuania's Social Democrats Commit to Boosting Defense Amid Russia Concerns
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
North Korean Foreign Minister Arrives in Russia: Agencies Russia
North Korean Foreign Minister Arrives in Russia: Agencies
By AFP
9h ago
World Disorder Putin
OPINION: World Disorder
By Diane Francis
11h ago
Lithuanians Vote in Runoff as Center-Left Tipped to Take Power Europe
Lithuanians Vote in Runoff as Center-Left Tipped to Take Power
By AFP
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Europe Allows Ukraine to Increase Electricity Imports