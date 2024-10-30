Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“But it was confidential information between Kyiv and the White House … How to understand these messages? It means that there are no confidential things between partners,” Zelensky said.

A recent leak about Ukraine’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles, which was supposed to remain confidential, highlights the breach of confidentiality between Kyiv and its Western partner, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Nordic media representatives on Wednesday, Oct. 30

His statement came after a The New York Times report, which, cited American officials who had disclosed Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk missiles which have a range of 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) in the classified “non-nuclear strategic deterrent” part of the “victory plan,” Zelensky had presented to US and European allies in September and October.

Advertisement

According to the source, US officials dismissed the request as “impossible.”

The Ukrainian plan calls for a NATO invitation, more robust Ukrainian defenses, development of non-nuclear deterrence against Russia, and permission for Western missiles to strike Russian targets.

However, American officials and senior Ukrainian sources have suggested that the US sees the plan as unrealistic and overly reliant on Western aid.

Key allies, including the US, have shown reluctance to support Ukraine’s NATO bid until the war ends and oppose the use of Western missiles for strikes on Russian military sites.