On average, polls show Trump leading Harris by roughly a point (49 percent to 48 percent, within the margin of error) in this state that voted for Joe Biden over Trump by about the same margin in 2020. A Reuters poll on Tuesday gives Harris the edge by one percent (44 percent to 43 percent) nationally, but with 16 electoral votes up for grabs in North Carolina (tied for the eighth-most among all states, along with another swing state, Georgia) all eyes were on the Tar Heel State on Wednesday.

With the US presidential elections just five days away, both the Democratic and Republican candidates for president held rallies in the swing state of North Carolina on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the capital, Raleigh, and Republican nominee Donald Trump fired up his political base in the more rural area of Rocky Mount, about 45 miles to the east.

One poll by Washington-insider newspaper, The Hill, noted that voters in North Carolina were about two percent more likely to go to the polls this time because of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which devastated the mountainous, western parts of the state with flooding in late September. What that means for either party is up for debate, but right-wing disinformation campaigns about the response of Biden’s administration to the hurricane appear to have found their target among the less-educated voters of Appalachia, where some residents even threatened federal emergency workers at gunpoint in October.

Other Topics of Interest FT Reports on Alleged Moscow-Kyiv Talks to Halt Strikes on Energy Infrastructure, Both Sides Deny Claims The Ukrainian Channel 24, citing anonymous sources, reported that the President's Office labeled the article as deliberate disinformation aimed at discrediting Ukraine’s operation in Kursk.

As usual, both speeches were thin on foreign policy, skirting the issue of Ukraine entirely. But in her other recent rallies, Harris has mentioned Trump’s dangerous penchant for appeasing dictators such as Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while Trump’s foreign-policy remarks mostly centered on Beijing, announcing, to the disbelief of many economists, that he would impose steep tariffs on any imports coming from China and every other country around the world, therefore making goods more expensive in the US across the board. (When the prices of imports go up, economists explained in recent media interviews, domestic producers can charge more and still be competitive.)

Advertisement

North Carolina is one of seven closely watched states in these presidential elections. The others, which could go either way on Nov. 5, are Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16), Pennsylvania (19), Michigan (15), Nevada (6) and Wisconsin (10). Candidates need 270 electoral votes to win, and the other 43 states are deemed very unlikely to change their affiliations in these elections.

Harris is off to a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Thursday, while former Democratic president Bill Clinton has been delivering her message at various locations in Pennsylvania this week. The Vice President campaigned in Philadelphia, the largest and most Democratic-aligned city in that state on Oct. 27, while her VP pick, Tim Walz, will stop in Harrisburg, PA, on Thursday after other stops this week in Georgia. On Monday, Walz will appear at two locations in Wisconsin, before joining Harris in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The final stop for the Harris campaign will be, again, in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the candidate will visit a local church, a barbershop, and a Puerto Rican restaurant, after a comedian at a Trump rally recently described that US protectorate as a “floating island of trash.”

Advertisement

Biden then referred to Trump supporters as “garbage” themselves, presenting another gaffe for the Harris campaign to clean up, much as the unsuccessful 2016 Democratic candidate against Trump, Hillary Clinton, later regretted her campaign remarks about Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

As for Trump’s campaign, his VP pick, JD Vance, will cover Michigan and Wisconsin this week, but Trump also held a rally on Wednesday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was joined by local football legend Brett Favre. Trump will move on to Henderson, Nevada, on Thursday before returning to Wisconsin on Friday for an event in Milwaukee, where the Republicans held their national convention this summer.

As he arrived in Wisconsin for his Wednesday night speech, the former game-show host, Trump, organized a garbage truck to pick him up, asking reporters at the airport, “How do you like my garbage truck?”