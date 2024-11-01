Russian troops from the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in Russian-occupied Crimea, are allegedly paying bribes to avoid deployment to the Kursk region, according to a report by the Atesh partisan movement on Telegram.

The 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, is normally based near Sevastopol in Kozacha Bay. An Atesh agent from within the brigade reported persistent morale issues due to frequent deployments to the Kursk region and daily notifications of casualties.

“The brigade’s command is trying to cover up the deaths of these soldiers, but as expected, it is failing,” the report stated.

Partisans claim that low morale among Russian personnel has led some to offer bribes to their superiors in attempt to remain in Crimea.

“Due to this situation, certain commanders are allegedly demanding bribes to grant temporary reprieves from deployment,” the Atesh report said.

The guerrillas added that those who managed to stay at the base by paying these bribes are now attempting to appear active.