Russian troops from the 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in Russian-occupied Crimea, are allegedly paying bribes to avoid deployment to the Kursk region, according to a report by the Atesh partisan movement on Telegram.
The 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, is normally based near Sevastopol in Kozacha Bay. An Atesh agent from within the brigade reported persistent morale issues due to frequent deployments to the Kursk region and daily notifications of casualties.
“The brigade’s command is trying to cover up the deaths of these soldiers, but as expected, it is failing,” the report stated.
Partisans claim that low morale among Russian personnel has led some to offer bribes to their superiors in attempt to remain in Crimea.
“Due to this situation, certain commanders are allegedly demanding bribes to grant temporary reprieves from deployment,” the Atesh report said.
The guerrillas added that those who managed to stay at the base by paying these bribes are now attempting to appear active.
“They are busy setting up camouflage barriers and moving equipment from one place to another, deeply fearful of an imminent surprise from the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the report read.
In mid-October, Atesh partisans conducted surveillance near the Sevastopol guardhouse by the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s vehicle depot. Here, “refusals” - servicemen, primarily from the 810th Brigade, who disobeyed orders to fight in the Kursk region - are reportedly being held in restrictive conditions for the purpose of “re-education”.
In late September, Atesh agents reported that Russian forces were transferring weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment from the 810th Brigade in Crimea to the Kursk region.
The partisans released photos showing the movement of military assets, including Soviet ZU-23 twin 23mm anti-aircraft guns, landing combat vehicles, and Kamaz trucks for transporting ammunition, materiel and personnel.
Two months ago, a Kyiv Post journalist visited a detention center housing Russian prisoners of war captured during Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk region. Conversations with the Russian conscripts and Chechen fighters revealed insights into their deployment, orders from Russian command, and experiences on the frontlines.
