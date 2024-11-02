According to “Challenges,” France’s Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) placed an order in 2023 with the Toulouse-based SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) Delair for 2,000 kamikaze drones. The drones were intended for use by both the French and Ukrainian defense forces and followed a competitive tender process involving a total of 19 producers.

The requirement called for a drone with a minimum endurance of 30 minutes, a range of 5 kilometers (3 miles), at a unit cost below €20,000 ($22,000).

France launched the project after French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that France was “falling behind” its allies and potential adversaries in the development of loitering munitions.

He told Le Figaro in February 2023 that the lessons learned from Ukraine showed that the French Army immediately needed “at least 1,800 low-cost remote-controlled loitering munitions,” with plans to field “thousands” of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by 2030.

Delair is an experienced manufacturer of commercial surveillance drones but had no previous experience with combat drones although it had already provided 150 of its reconnaissance drones to Ukraine under a separate DGA contract last year.

Delair entered into partnership with the Franco-German weapons manufacturer KNDS to develop the drone which is a modified version of its UX 11 drone, calling the kamikaze version “Colibri” (hummingbird). The drones were originally due for delivery in the summer, but Delair / KNDS encountered unspecified technical issues.

Lecornu said on Oct. 16 that the problem had been sorted and Colibri had successfully passed pre-acceptance testing, jointly carried out by the DGA and France’s Defense Innovation Agency (AID), and was entering serial production. A video of the successful live test of the Colibri was released by DGA to coincide with the announcement: