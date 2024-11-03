The Ukrainian Ground Forces have officially welcomed a new addition to their ranks: Swedish-made PBV 302 (Pansarbandvagn 302) tracked armored personnel carriers, the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, Oct. 3.

In a new video released by the Ground Forces press service, soldiers praised the PBV 302’s handling, noting its smooth operation, ease of use, and strong off-road capabilities.

Troops have highlighted the PBV 302’s maneuverability on difficult off-road terrain. With its wide tracks and light ground pressure, this vehicle can traverse soft soils, swamps, sand, and even water obstacles, providing much-needed versatility in the field.

Following a green light from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in August, the PBV 302 has been deployed to aid the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Initially designed in the 1960s by Hagglund & Söderqvist, the PBV 302 features a robust build with a welded steel body and dual-layer side armor plates that can withstand hits from 20mm artillery shells

It’s equipped with a powerful 20mm HS804 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm KSP 58 machine gun.

Weighing over 13 tons, the PBV 302 is propelled by a 280-horsepower diesel engine, reaching speeds above 60 km/h, making it a formidable asset in various terrains.

