Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

In a new video released by the Ground Forces press service, soldiers praised the PBV 302’s handling, noting its smooth operation, ease of use, and strong off-road capabilities.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces have officially welcomed a new addition to their ranks: Swedish-made PBV 302 (Pansarbandvagn 302) tracked armored personnel carriers, the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Troops have highlighted the PBV 302’s maneuverability on difficult off-road terrain. With its wide tracks and light ground pressure, this vehicle can traverse soft soils, swamps, sand, and even water obstacles, providing much-needed versatility in the field.

Following a green light from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in August, the PBV 302 has been deployed to aid the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement

Initially designed in the 1960s by Hagglund & Söderqvist, the PBV 302 features a robust build with a welded steel body and dual-layer side armor plates that can withstand hits from 20mm artillery shells

It’s equipped with a powerful 20mm HS804 automatic cannon and a 7.62mm KSP 58 machine gun.

Weighing over 13 tons, the PBV 302 is propelled by a 280-horsepower diesel engine, reaching speeds above 60 km/h, making it a formidable asset in various terrains.