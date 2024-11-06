US President-Elect Donald Trump said he would “stop wars” in his victory speech on Wednesday morning at his campaign headquarters in Florida.

Shortly after midnight Eastern Standard Time (EST), Trump took to the stage at his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida to address the crowd of his supporters gathered there awaiting his victory claim.

He boasted of defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) and having no wars throughout his last four-year term as president, and he rebuffed critics who said he would start more wars, saying he would instead “stop wars.”

“We had no wars – four years – we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS … we defeated ISIS in record time and [sic] but we had no wars.

“They said ‘He will start a war,’ I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars,” Trump said.

During his speech, he made no mention of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, though he promised to stop the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” in a highly publicized comment in June 2023 without further elaborations.

His running mate, JD Vance, has been vocally against further aid to Ukraine, prompting concerns that Washington’s current support for Ukraine against Moscow’s invasion could come to an end.

Trump mentioned Russia in passing during his victory speech, where he said the US has more “liquid gold” – oil – than Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Though the polls are yet to be finalized, the current polling has shown that Trump is likely to win the elections to become the 47th US president. With Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes going to him, he had reached 267, leaving only three required to secure the 270 required to win the election. Trump could easily pick this up with only Alaska, a heavily Republican state, with the three votes required.

This leaves no conceivable path to victory for the Democratic Party candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris ran the shortest presidential campaign after her boss, President Joe Biden was convinced to remove himself from the race after a dismal performance in a televised debate with Trump.