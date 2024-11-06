Donald Trump's victory in yesterday’s US presidential election is already eliciting significant global reaction, particularly about what it could mean for Russia's war against Ukraine. Known for his previous vow to reduce US involvement in foreign conflicts, and his claim that he could “end the war in Ukraine” within 24 hours through negotiation, has raised concern among those who support continued aid for Ukraine.

Trump could alter the course of the war by reducing US support for Ukraine and focusing on cutting overall defense spending. His pragmatic approach to diplomacy might lead to compromises with Russia that cause unease among Western allies.

Having previously expressed admiration for Putin, Trump might create an opportunity for Moscow to strengthen ties with Washington, potentially easing sanctions on Russia.

However, reaction to the news on Russian social media was not uniform.

“America is the enemy! They've always lied and done everything for capitalism, not for the people!” a Russian user, “Natalie,” wrote alongside the news of Trump's victory.

“There’s nothing good for Russia in Trump’s victory. He’ll show himself. He promised to end the war in 24 hours, but it won’t work... and then, out of frustration and anger at failing, he’ll give Ukraine more weapons,” another user, “Vlad, wrote.

“Has Trump already called Putin?” asks Nikolai, noting that Trump has repeatedly stated he is willing to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, believing that such an approach could quickly stop the war in Ukraine with a compromise that could then possibly involving lifting sanctions on Russia.

“Too bad Harris didn’t win. We won’t be seeing memes about the stupid American president,” astr0e commented.

“Is it true that sanctions are being lifted on us?” asks "Scorpion."

“Let’s remember that it was Trump who started supplying Ukraine with weapons,” Alexey Pozhidaev said.

“Same d**k, just a different hand,” Pavel Gorelov commented.

“I think Trump will see the futility of spending money on Ukraine, knowing that Russia will win anyway! After all, he's a businessman,” the Russian user “Batir” wrote

“Primorets” commented “Sorry for being crude. But whether the man is on the top or the bottom - the result is the same.”