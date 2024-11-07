The Russian military launched a massive drone strike on Kyiv overnight, targeting multiple areas and causing significant damage to a hospital, a restaurant, high-rise residential buildings and industrial sites, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration. The attacks, which began shortly after midnight at 12:18 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, triggered air raid alarms that persisted until 8:13 a.m. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Overnight, Russia unleashed a barrage of drones on Kyiv. Fires have broken out in several areas of the city. There are victims!



Explosions are still ongoing in the capital. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/gkeyNbWddV — KyivPost (@KyivPost) November 7, 2024

Throughout the eight-hour assault, Kyiv residents reported explosions across the city, and air defense systems were active. Kyiv Post reporters across the city noted loud blasts as drone debris fell in four districts. In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris sparked a fire at an industrial warehouse, engulfing an area of 600 square meters. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed. Additionally, drone fragments struck a nearby medical center, prompting evacuation efforts. Advertisement

In the Pechersky district, a restaurant on the 33rd floor of a high-rise caught fire, affecting 50 square meters and causing structural damage to the building's 34th floor. No injuries were reported, though residents were evacuated for safety.

Пожежа на верхніх поверхах багатоповерхівки в Печерському районі Києва внаслідок падіння уламків ворожого дрона.

Відео: Реальний Київ у telegram pic.twitter.com/CuaSCpNpjd — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 7, 2024

This photo was taken by a Kyiv Post team member residing in the Pechersk district - the high-rise roof caught fire because of the drone debris. Other Topics of Interest German Chancellor’s Hypocrisy over Ukraine’s NATO Membership Olaf Scholz's once again restated his illogical and dangerous attitude toward Ukraine threatens the security of the whole of Europe Drone debris also caused fires in other parts of the city. In the Holosiivskyi district, a blaze broke out near a garage and service station, covering 200 square meters before being extinguished. One person was injured when a nearby apartment was hit.