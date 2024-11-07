The Russian military launched a massive drone strike on Kyiv overnight, targeting multiple areas and causing significant damage to a hospital, a restaurant, high-rise residential buildings and industrial sites, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The attacks, which began shortly after midnight at 12:18 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, triggered air raid alarms that persisted until 8:13 a.m.

Throughout the eight-hour assault, Kyiv residents reported explosions across the city, and air defense systems were active. Kyiv Post reporters across the city noted loud blasts as drone debris fell in four districts.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris sparked a fire at an industrial warehouse, engulfing an area of 600 square meters. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed. Additionally, drone fragments struck a nearby medical center, prompting evacuation efforts.

In the Pechersky district, a restaurant on the 33rd floor of a high-rise caught fire, affecting 50 square meters and causing structural damage to the building's 34th floor. No injuries were reported, though residents were evacuated for safety.

This photo was taken by a Kyiv Post team member residing in the Pechersk district - the high-rise roof caught fire because of the drone debris.

Drone debris also caused fires in other parts of the city. In the Holosiivskyi district, a blaze broke out near a garage and service station, covering 200 square meters before being extinguished. One person was injured when a nearby apartment was hit. 

In Obolon, a fire ignited on the roof of a six-story business center but was contained, with no injuries reported.

Further damage was reported in the Podilskyi district, where a fire broke out in a two-story private home, and in Darnytskyi, where drone debris struck an apartment building, though no injuries occurred.

Photos and videos of the attacks have circulated widely on Ukrainian media and social platforms, with Kyiv’s State Emergency Service publishing images from the fire scenes.

Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and monitor the situation.

