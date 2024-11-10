Ukraine on Saturday said it would file a complaint with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross after a video shared online allegedly showed Russian troops executing a wounded Ukrainian soldier.
“The Russians shot an apparently wounded, unarmed Ukrainian,” Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
“I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war,” he added.
In the video that emerged in Telegram channels on Nov. 9, what are presumed to be Russian soldiers interrogate a wounded Ukrainian prisoner. The man, speaking in Russian, says that he is from the Sumy region, after which the Russian Armed Forces soldiers ask him where the rest of the Ukrainian soldiers are. Then one of the Russian soldiers shoots the prone Ukrainian several times, although other Russian soldiers urged him not to do this. “No, commander, no, Tolya,” they say off-camera to the shooter.
Warning: Graphic content
Kyiv Post has not been able to determine where and when this video was recorded.
Lubinets called the case a war crime on his Telegram channel.
“The occupiers have no limits to cynicism and cruelty! The Russians probably shot a wounded unarmed Ukrainian soldier. They recorded this on a video that is being distributed online. On this occasion, I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, and the laws and customs of war.”
Adding Fuel to the Fire
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter