Ukraine on Saturday said it would file a complaint with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross after a video shared online allegedly showed Russian troops executing a wounded Ukrainian soldier.

“The Russians shot an apparently wounded, unarmed Ukrainian,” Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

“I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war,” he added.

In the video that emerged in Telegram channels on Nov. 9, what are presumed to be Russian soldiers interrogate a wounded Ukrainian prisoner. The man, speaking in Russian, says that he is from the Sumy region, after which the Russian Armed Forces soldiers ask him where the rest of the Ukrainian soldiers are. Then one of the Russian soldiers shoots the prone Ukrainian several times, although other Russian soldiers urged him not to do this. “No, commander, no, Tolya,” they say off-camera to the shooter.

Warning: Graphic content