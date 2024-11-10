Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that he will soon meet European leaders and the head of NATO to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the war in Ukraine in the context of the ‘new political landscape.’

The future of aid to Ukraine is among the major questions facing the European Union after Donald Trump’s US election victory.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the high level of U.S. support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, and, before the election, claimed he could end the nearly three-year war “in one day” by urging Ukraine and Russia to cut a deal.

However, many in the EU worry that such a deal could involve forcing Kyiv to cede territory to Moscow.

Tusk said on Saturday: “There is no doubt that this new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the president of Russia and the new president of the United States.

“In the coming days, we will very intensively coordinate cooperation with countries that have a very similar view on the geopolitical and transatlantic situation and situation in Ukraine.”

He added: “Nobody wants the conflict to escalate, and at the same time, nobody wants Ukraine to weaken or even capitulate; this would be a fundamental threat to Poland and Polish interests.”

Tusk said French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte would soon visit Warsaw, and that he would meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer either in Warsaw or in London.

The Polish prime minister will also meet Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.

