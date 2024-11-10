The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a strike on the ammunition depots of the 1060th Material and Technical Support Center in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported.

Overnight Nov. 9-10, AFU drone units, in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces, struck the facility. The target appeared to be the former 120th arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“At least eight explosions were recorded. Objective control results indicate at least two fire points at the military facility and signs of secondary detonations,” the General Staff reported.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk Oblast, confirmed the attack and damage to the facilities.

Advertisement

“As a result of the drone attack in Bryansk, non-residential buildings caught fire,” the Russian governor reported.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, a fire continued to rage at the site in Russia’s Bryansk region. Efforts to clarify the results of the strike are ongoing.

“The successful joint combat work of all the components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue,” the General Staff added.

Earlier Russia’s defense ministry reported a drone attack on Moscow that had temporarily closed all three of the Russian capital’s airports.

OSTIN analysts from the Eye of Hor group concur that the drone strike could have targeted the arsenal of the 120th Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU).

‘Massive’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow, 34 UAVs Downed, Russia Says
Other Topics of Interest

‘Massive’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow, 34 UAVs Downed, Russia Says

The Russian Defense Ministry says it downs dozens of Ukrainian drones that targeted several regions in Russia, including the capital. Three Moscow airports were closed.

According to defense news outlet Militarnyi, in 2023, the head of the Russian government signed a decree according to which “120 Arsenal,” a new plant for the repair of artillery systems, was to be introduced in the structure of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the city of Bryansk.

120th Artillery Arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the map

Advertisement

In mid-October a drone strike in Bryansk hit the Kremniy El microelectronics plant – one of Russia’s largest.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Strong Enough US
Strong Enough
By EUvsDisinfo
3h ago
The Berlin Wall Never Fell Germany
OPINION: The Berlin Wall Never Fell
By Timothy Snyder
3h ago
‘Massive’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow, 34 UAVs Downed, Russia Says Russia
‘Massive’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow, 34 UAVs Downed, Russia Says
By AFP
5h ago
Adding Fuel to the Fire Zelensky
OPINION: Adding Fuel to the Fire
By Andriy Kurkov
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Massive’ Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow, 34 UAVs Downed, Russia Says
Next » World Briefing: November 10, 2024