“At least eight explosions were recorded. Objective control results indicate at least two fire points at the military facility and signs of secondary detonations,” the General Staff reported.

Overnight Nov. 9-10, AFU drone units, in coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces, struck the facility. The target appeared to be the former 120th arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a strike on the ammunition depots of the 1060th Material and Technical Support Center in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ( AFU ) reported.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk Oblast, confirmed the attack and damage to the facilities.

“As a result of the drone attack in Bryansk, non-residential buildings caught fire,” the Russian governor reported.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, a fire continued to rage at the site in Russia’s Bryansk region. Efforts to clarify the results of the strike are ongoing.

“The successful joint combat work of all the components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue,” the General Staff added.

Earlier Russia’s defense ministry reported a drone attack on Moscow that had temporarily closed all three of the Russian capital’s airports.

OSTIN analysts from the Eye of Hor group concur that the drone strike could have targeted the arsenal of the 120th Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU).

According to defense news outlet Militarnyi, in 2023, the head of the Russian government signed a decree according to which “120 Arsenal,” a new plant for the repair of artillery systems, was to be introduced in the structure of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the city of Bryansk.

120th Artillery Arsenal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the map

In mid-October a drone strike in Bryansk hit the Kremniy El microelectronics plant – one of Russia’s largest.