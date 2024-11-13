Supernova Airlines, the cargo airlines belonging to Ukraine’s leading private parcel delivery company Nova Poshta (Nova Post or New Post), completed its first cargo charter flight on its Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Budapest to Chisinau, Interfax-Ukraine reported citing a press release from the company.

Supernova Airlines are a part of the Nova Post Group, founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klimov. It includes Ukraine’s largest private postal service operator Nova Poshta, financial company NovaPay, its own airlines, postal operator for services outside the country NovaGlobal and logistics consulting.

The flight was commissioned by the parent company Nova Global. The objective was to check procedures and processes for the delivery of parcels and goods to recipients in Moldova.

Supernova Airlines plans further development of the route network and a gradual increase in the number of flights to meet the needs of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies and the growing demand for cargo air transportation, the company’s announcement stated.

Supernova Airlines Plane. Source: Transport Strategy Centre.

Supernova Airlines is preparing to open regular flights to the US and is in the process of obtaining operating permits for flights to the country.

The airline already has an operator’s certificate issued by the State Aviation Service of Ukraine and a Part-TCO certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which enables the company to operate charter flights in the EU.

This is not the first flight of Supernova Airlines planes. Its first regular cargo flight was completed in May 2023. The cargo plane delivered 7 tons of international parcels of Nova Post customers from Riga International Airport to Rzeszów in Poland.

The first flight was performed in cooperation with the Latvian airline “RAF-Avia” on an ATR 72 aircraft, the company’s press release stated.