Among US President-elect Donald Trump's totally unexpected cabinet choices, none has been greeted with more shock and bafflement – from Republicans as well as Democrats – than the announcement of right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz's nomination on Wednesday to head the Justice Department. Gaetz, a 42-year-old veteran with scant legal credentials, has been tapped to lead the very same law enforcement agency that was slated to issue a report about his alleged ties to sex trafficking – on Friday. The Florida congressman has been a vocal critic of continuing American aid to Ukraine and has voted against several spending bills for Kyiv. Now we may have a clue as to why the surprise pick was announced so soon in the transition process.

Dear Congress:



On behalf of my fellow Florida Man in grave need of assistance….



Just send us like half of what you sent Ukraine.



Signed,



Your Fellow Americans — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 2, 2022

The conservative, who has been one of Trump's staunchest allies on Capitol Hill, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations involving human trafficking and sexual relations with a minor. The shocking timing of Gaetz's nomination just days before the Justice Department planned on releasing the report has made some question whether the president-elect was hoping to shield the nominee from further investigation. Accused of Sex Trafficking The Justice Department dropped its investigation of Gaetz for sex trafficking of an underage girl last year without bringing any charges. His friend, former tax collector Joel Greenberg, was sentenced in 2022 to a prison term of 11 years after admitting to sex trafficking a minor and other charges. The House Ethics Committee has been conducting its own long-running probe into Gaetz, looking at allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of campaign funds, and illicit drug use. Gaetz, who denies all wrongdoing, abruptly resigned from Congress on Wednesday, reportedly just days before the Ethics Committee was set to release its report into his activities. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Thursday for the report to be preserved and shared with his panel, which would conduct Gaetz's confirmation hearing. "The sequence and timing of Mr Gaetz's resignation from the House raises serious questions about the contents of the House Ethics Committee report," Durbin said. "We cannot allow this valuable information from a bipartisan investigation to be hidden from the American people." Announcing Gaetz's nomination on Wednesday, Trump said, "Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. "Matt will end Weaponized Government," he said, "and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."