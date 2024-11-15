In the early hours of Friday, Nov. 15, dozens of drones targeted Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a region in the North Caucasus bordering the Black and Azov Seas; Multiple explosions were reported in the city of Krymsk in the region.

The attack specifically targeted the Krymsk military airfield, located approximately 220–250 km from the Ukrainian border. The airfield is home to the 3rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, part of the 1st Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defense Forces Army.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The regiment operates the Su-27SM3 single-seat air superiority fighter [NATO: Flanker] and the Su-30M2 side-by-side two-seat multirole air superiority and interdiction (air-to-ground strike) fighter [NATO: Flanker-C].

Advertisement

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 51 Ukrainian drones, including 36 over Krasnodar Krai. However, the Head of the Krymsky District, Sergey Les, initially claimed that 46 drones were shot down during the aerial attack. Les later deleted this statement. 

“The operational headquarters of the Krymsky District continues its work. Last night, 46 UAVs were neutralized over the district. There are no casualties among civilians. Parts of drones fell on two streets in the city — Lunnaya and Koltsevaya. The sites are cordoned off. Rescuers and all emergency services are on the scene,“ read Les’ deleted post.

Tulsi Gabbard – Worrying Implications for US Intelligence, and Not Only
Other Topics of Interest

Tulsi Gabbard – Worrying Implications for US Intelligence, and Not Only

What is the logic in appointing a non-experienced, pro-Putin, anti-Ukrainian as chief of America’s intelligence services? The concerns are manifest.

Later, Les clarified that the drone attacks targeted two districts of Krasnodar Krai — Krymsky and Krasnoarmeisky (“Red Army”). 

In Krymsk, drone debris fell on four properties, damaging the roof of one house and a car. In Krasnoarmeisky District, in the village of Poltavskaya, debris damaged the roof of one house and shattered windows in another. According to Russian authorities, no injuries were reported. 

Advertisement

The Telegram channel Astra published footage from Krasnodar Krai showing drones in flight being intercepted. 

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Kovalenko, commented on the incident, confirming that the attack in Krasnodar Krai specifically targeted the Krymsk military airfield.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
SBU Reports Capturing Ukrainian Officer Leaking Special Ops Plans to Moscow Top News
SBU Reports Capturing Ukrainian Officer Leaking Special Ops Plans to Moscow
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Tulsi Gabbard – Worrying Implications for US Intelligence, and Not Only War in Ukraine
OPINION: Tulsi Gabbard – Worrying Implications for US Intelligence, and Not Only
By Dr. Orhan Dragas
4h ago
Russia’s Shadow: North Korea Ramps Up Drone Production with Suspected Tech Transfers Putin
Russia’s Shadow: North Korea Ramps Up Drone Production with Suspected Tech Transfers
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: November 15, 2024
Next » Russian Attacks on Ukraine Energy Could Trigger ’Tipping Point’: UN