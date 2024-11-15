In the early hours of Friday, Nov. 15, dozens of drones targeted Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a region in the North Caucasus bordering the Black and Azov Seas; Multiple explosions were reported in the city of Krymsk in the region.

The attack specifically targeted the Krymsk military airfield, located approximately 220–250 km from the Ukrainian border. The airfield is home to the 3rd Fighter Aviation Regiment, part of the 1st Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defense Forces Army.

The regiment operates the Su-27SM3 single-seat air superiority fighter [NATO: Flanker] and the Su-30M2 side-by-side two-seat multirole air superiority and interdiction (air-to-ground strike) fighter [NATO: Flanker-C].

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 51 Ukrainian drones, including 36 over Krasnodar Krai. However, the Head of the Krymsky District, Sergey Les, initially claimed that 46 drones were shot down during the aerial attack. Les later deleted this statement.

“The operational headquarters of the Krymsky District continues its work. Last night, 46 UAVs were neutralized over the district. There are no casualties among civilians. Parts of drones fell on two streets in the city — Lunnaya and Koltsevaya. The sites are cordoned off. Rescuers and all emergency services are on the scene,“ read Les’ deleted post.

Later, Les clarified that the drone attacks targeted two districts of Krasnodar Krai — Krymsky and Krasnoarmeisky (“Red Army”).

In Krymsk, drone debris fell on four properties, damaging the roof of one house and a car. In Krasnoarmeisky District, in the village of Poltavskaya, debris damaged the roof of one house and shattered windows in another. According to Russian authorities, no injuries were reported.

The Telegram channel Astra published footage from Krasnodar Krai showing drones in flight being intercepted.