Sweden on Monday began sending some five million pamphlets to residents urging them to prepare for the possibility of war, as neighbouring Finland launched a new preparedness website.

Both Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment to join the US-led military alliance NATO in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, Stockholm has repeatedly urged Swedes to prepare both mentally and logistically for the possibility of war, citing the serious security situation in its vicinity.

The booklet "If Crisis or War Comes", sent by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), contains information about how to prepare for emergencies such as war, natural disasters, or cyber attacks.

It is an updated version of a pamphlet that Sweden has issued five times since World War II.

The previous version sent out in 2018 made headlines, as it was the first time it had been sent to Swedes since 1961 at the height of the Cold War.

"The security situation is serious and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war," MSB director Mikael Frisell said in a statement.

The 32-page document outlines with simple illustrations the threats facing the Nordic nation, including military conflict, natural disasters, and cyber and terror attacks.

It includes tips for preparedness, such as keeping non-perishable food in stock and storing water.

MSB said the updated 2024 version had a stronger focus on preparation for war.

Over the next two weeks 5.2 million copies will be sent to Swedish households.

The brochure is available in print in both Swedish and English and digital versions are available in several other languages -- including Arabic, Farsi, Ukrainian, Polish, Somali and Finnish.

Sweden's former army chief Micael Byden alarmed many of his compatriots in January when he urged them to consider their own preparedness.

"Swedes have to mentally prepare for war," he said.

Also on Monday, the government in Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, launched a website gathering information on preparedness for different crises.