Biden administration’s latest approval for Kyiv to strike deep inside Russia with US weaponry could put hundreds of Russian military objects at risk.

According to an August analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territories with the US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) – the newer versions capable of reaching targets within 300 km (190 miles) – could allow Ukraine to hit at least 245 Russian military objects, including 15 airbases.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The airbases are located in Russia’s Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Rostov and Krasnodar regions.

Seshcha Airbase, Bryansk region

Shaykovka Airbase, Kaluga region

Vostochny Airbase, Kursk region

Lipetsk Airbase, Lipetsk region

Malshevo Airbase, Voronezh region

Buturlinovka Airbase, Voronezh region

Millerovo Airbase, Rostov region

Morozovsk Airbase, Rostov region

Zernograd Airbase, Rostov region

Rostov-na-Donu Tsentralny Airbase, Rostov region

Taganrog-Yuzhny Airbase, Rostov region

Taganrog-Tsentralny Airbase, Rostov region

Kushchevskaya Airbase, Krasnodar region

Yeysk Airbase, Krasnodar region

Primorsko-Akhtarsk Airbase, Krasnodar region

Ukraine has for months appealed to Washington to lift the restrictions on striking Russian airfields with ATACMS, arguing that they host warplanes that carry glide bombs against both military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

Advertisement

George Barros, an ISW analyst, created a map that outlined the range and potential targets in Russia of ATACMS compared to the 77 km (50 miles) range of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), where the HIMARS can only reach 20 of ATACMS’s 245 potential targets.

However, the ISW stated that the map is “conservative and only identifies a portion of all the military objects in range of ATACMS” due to the spontaneous nature of military field camps and some military installations.

The terms of the latest approval are, as yet, unclear. The decision was reportedly prompted by North Korea’s troop deployments to Russia’s Kursk region, meaning the potential ATACMS strikes could be limited to halting Moscow’s initiative in retaking the Kursk region.

Other Topics of Interest Romania at the Crossroads: Strengthening Europe’s Eastern Flank On Romania’s critical role in European security against the backdrop of two transformative events: the war in Ukraine and the recent US presidential election.

The nature and coordinates of the Russia military objects were listed in detail at the bottom of the ISW report.

What about Ukrainian drones?

Technically, Ukrainian drones are already capable of reaching the objects listed and far beyond, but the US ATACMS still possesses the speed that drones do not.

Advertisement

In September, Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian drones were capable of reaching 1,800 km (1,120 miles), all the way to Russia’s Ural mountains, but they could be easily intercepted, and their slow speed meant that Russia could simply deploy the aircraft before the drones arrived.

However, ATACMS, with a terminal velocity of Mach 5 before reaching its target, can alleviate that issue.