Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) are actively implementing digital technologies in an effort to enhance management efficiency. From the creation of electronic accounting systems to logistics automation, digitalization allows for rapid response to challenges, optimization of resources, and ensuring transparency of processes.

The modernization was outlined by Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the AFU’s Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Baryliyevych, and Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko during the “MoD. Digitalization. 2024 Results” briefing session Monday, Nov. 18.

“Our innovative products are already helping the military become more effective and enabling state institutions to work faster and more transparently,” said Umerov.

He explained that a digital platform called “Army+” has been created for Ukrainian servicemen. Since it came into operation, over 400,000 military personnel have been registered, 25,000 reports have been submitted, and surveys for improving the Armed Forces, online courses, and the ability to transfer to another unit have been introduced.

The roll out of new features will continue each month consisting of such things as: 5 to 10 types of reports, electronic military ID, new training modules, a registry of soldiers, and gradually implement the system across all parts of Kyiv’s defense forces.

“Reserv+” is a digital platform developed by the Ministry of Defense for effective management of reservists and mobilization processes. It consolidates data on military personnel, allowing quick updates and simplifying administrative procedures.

The system has updated over 3.5 million records allowing 150,000 Ukrainian reservists to register for deferment from mobilization. Future plans include the introduction of smart contracts for military service, automatic registration, data updates, online deferment and booking, and electronic referrals for medical exams. Additionally, through the portal army.gov.ua, individuals can choose specific military units for service.

Chernohorenko said that the Ministry of Defense has already developed a model for digitizing the work of military-medical commissions (MMC): “We are moving away from queues. We are moving away from potential abuses and excessive pressure on the MMC.”

She mentioned that a project for changes to regulatory acts is already being developed, and the digital team is ready to quickly implement this functionality. She noted that the plan is to allow military personnel to receive medical examinations and rulings on thgeir fitness to serve at any convenient civilian healthcare facility.

“The medical conclusion in digital format will be transmitted to the Ministry of Defense's system in a few minutes, sometimes within seconds. The military-medical commission will be able to review this data and make an administrative decision,” Chernohorenko explained.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine highlighted its DELTA situational awareness system, which it says has already helped to destroy enemy equipment worth more than $15 billion. The system has been deployed on several NATO exercises where it was highly effective and found to be compliant with the Alliance’s standards.

It is planned to add two new tools to the DELTA system: “Target Hub” which will create, manage, and monitor enemy targets, and “Delta Insights,” which will generate analysis enemy radio frequencies in the form of a “heatmap.”

Additionally this year a Medical Information System has been implemented in military hospitals, allowing doctors quick access to patient data.

“Thanks to the team working on these important projects. Together, we are overcoming bureaucracy and building a modern defense ministry that is people-oriented,” Umerov said.