The Atesh guerrilla movement has uncovered the deployment of a multimillion-dollar Pantsir-S1 missile system protecting key facilities in Sevastopol, Crimea, which is under Russian occupation. The group released photographs confirming the discovery.

“Our agents conducted reconnaissance of Komyshova and Kozacha Bays. During the operation, observation points and firing positions for countering UAVs were identified,” the report said.

The Pantsir-S1 system was located near the Russian Black Sea Fleet diving school. According to Atesh, the air defense system is tasked with protecting several strategically important facilities, including:

  • An oil depot
  • A classified Russian Ministry of Defense facility for training combat dolphins
  • A diving school
  • A tank training ground
  • An airfield
  • Ammunition and logistics depots of the 810th Marine Brigade (part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal forces).

“Analyzing the importance of these facilities underscores the strategic value of deploying such air defense systems,” the report read. “Their detection and destruction could significantly impact military operations in the area.”

The Pantsir-S1 (NATO: SA-22 “Greyhound”) is a self-propelled air defense system designed to shield military, industrial, and administrative sites from airborne threats, including aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly at low altitudes.

According to publicly available data, the export cost of a Pantsir-S1 unit ranges between $13.15 million and $14.67 million.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Russia had increased the deployment of Pantsir-S1 systems across its cities and occupied territories in Crimea, a response to escalating attacks by Ukrainian long-range drones.

Atesh had previously reported on Russia’s deployment of S-300 missile systems and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft artillery systems to secure the Kerch Bridge against potential Ukrainian strikes.

