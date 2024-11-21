A senior North Korean general fighting with Russian forces in the Kursk region was wounded in a recent Ukrainian air strike, Western officials said on Thursday.

The verified casualty is the first time Western officials have confirmed that a high-ranking North Korean military officer has been injured in the full-scale invasion since they arrived weeks ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This picture taken on July 26, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on July 27, 2024 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) with war veterans as he visits the graves of soldiers to mark the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the end of the Korean War, in Pyongyang.

Several sources have confirmed that at least 10,000 North Korean troops are currently deployed in the Kursk region and that Russian forces are being heavily supplied from Pyongyang’s defense coffers.

International allies including the US have condemned Moscow’s use of North Korean soldiers and have warned that the move will be seen as an escalation by Kyiv’s partners. Experts have suggested that the NK soldiers were the impetus for US President Joe Biden's surprise announcement last week relenting on the ban preventing Ukraine from using American-made long-range weapons to strike inside Russia.

Other allies quickly followed suit, and Ukrainian officials announced that they had launched at least 10 British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Kursk on Wednesday.

No further details are available about the identity or ranking of the wounded North Korean soldier.

North Korean troops who fight in Ukraine will become “fair game and fair targets” for the UAF, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last month.