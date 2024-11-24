US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering tapping Richard Grenell – who’s advocated for breaking Ukraine into “autonomous zones” and barring it from the security umbrella offered by the NATO defensive alliance for the foreseeable future – as a special Ukraine peace “envoy.”

While Grenell has advocated for making parts of Ukraine into “autonomous regions,” he hasn’t disclosed what this would mean in detail.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with Trump’s transition plans, the president-elect is still undecided about whether he would create the post or whether Grenell would be the right person – but he is “strongly considering doing so.”

Advertisement

Grenell had served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s last term in office.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end within 24 hours of assuming office. How Trump intends to do that remains unclear, but were Trump to choose Grenell it could indicate that Trump intends to pursue a policy of appeasement with Russia.

In its Nov. 8 Russian offensive campaign assessment, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “appears to be assuming that US President-elect Donald Trump will defer to the Kremlin’s interests and preferences with the Kremlin offering any concessions or benefits in return” based on his Nov. 7 Valdai Club address.

Imperial Echoes: The West Must Not Sacrifice Ukraine’s Sovereignty
Other Topics of Interest

Imperial Echoes: The West Must Not Sacrifice Ukraine’s Sovereignty

As the West considers ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia, we risk repeating the very mistakes that have scarred history for generations.

Russia has escalated its drone and missile attacks in the weeks following the US presidential election, firing an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), called Oreshnik, at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Key Trump Pick Calls for End to Escalation in Ukraine Top News
Key Trump Pick Calls for End to Escalation in Ukraine
By AFP
35m ago
American Podcast Host Joe Rogan Lashes Out at Biden, Ukraine Leadership US
American Podcast Host Joe Rogan Lashes Out at Biden, Ukraine Leadership
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Imperial Echoes: The West Must Not Sacrifice Ukraine’s Sovereignty Top News
OPINION: Imperial Echoes: The West Must Not Sacrifice Ukraine’s Sovereignty
By Stepan Stepanenko
6h ago
Ukraine’s Lost 40% of Kursk Region Gains Official Says Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Lost 40% of Kursk Region Gains Official Says
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine: Putin Confirms Attack with New Missile
Next » UNESCO Officially Responds to Odesa’s Letter in Defense of ‘Polyphonic Cosmopolitanism’