US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering tapping Richard Grenell – who’s advocated for breaking Ukraine into “autonomous zones” and barring it from the security umbrella offered by the NATO defensive alliance for the foreseeable future – as a special Ukraine peace “envoy.”

While Grenell has advocated for making parts of Ukraine into “autonomous regions,” he hasn’t disclosed what this would mean in detail.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with Trump’s transition plans, the president-elect is still undecided about whether he would create the post or whether Grenell would be the right person – but he is “strongly considering doing so.”

Advertisement

Grenell had served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s last term in office.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end within 24 hours of assuming office. How Trump intends to do that remains unclear, but were Trump to choose Grenell it could indicate that Trump intends to pursue a policy of appeasement with Russia.

In its Nov. 8 Russian offensive campaign assessment, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “appears to be assuming that US President-elect Donald Trump will defer to the Kremlin’s interests and preferences with the Kremlin offering any concessions or benefits in return” based on his Nov. 7 Valdai Club address.

Other Topics of Interest Imperial Echoes: The West Must Not Sacrifice Ukraine’s Sovereignty As the West considers ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia, we risk repeating the very mistakes that have scarred history for generations.

Russia has escalated its drone and missile attacks in the weeks following the US presidential election, firing an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), called Oreshnik, at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21.