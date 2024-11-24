UNESCO has officially responded to the letter written on Oct. 21 and signed by 150 figures from all over the world, to inhibit an order of the Odesa Regional Administration to remove 19 historical monuments from the city to apply the "decolonization" law, as it was already written here.

UNESCO’s reply, signed by the Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO, acknowledges receipt of the appeal, mentioning “the threat to the architectural ensemble of Odesa posed by a decision to remove monuments and rename streets, including within the boundaries of the World Heritage property ‘The Historic Center of Odesa.’”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Moreover, it is mentioned that the issue was also brought to their attention by the Mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, who recently visited the UNESCO office in Paris. However, Odesa’s Mayor is not among the signatories of the Odesa Letter.

Advertisement

UNESCO formally announces its intention to follow up with the competent authorities of Ukraine on the actions reported in the appeal. Finally, Mr. Ottone Ramirez expresses that UNESCO is “committed to promoting dialogue and participation of all stakeholders as an essential means of decision-making in the field of culture,” which reflects the spirit of the appeal’s senders, who asked for greater citizen participation in decisions on the cultural heritage of their city.

One Dead, Thousands Without Heating After Russian Strike on Odesa
Other Topics of Interest

One Dead, Thousands Without Heating After Russian Strike on Odesa

The Thursday night strikes on the port city damaged residential buildings, the heating system, churches and educational institutions.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti
Ugo Poletti Ugo Poletti is the Editor-in-Chief of “The Odessa Journal”, online newspaper that was launched during the Covid-19 quarantine to provide news about art, culture, history, business and social life in the maritime capital of Ukraine. He is an Italian entrepreneur, co-founder of the “Rotary Club Odessa Internationa”l, dealing with charity initiatives. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he wrote a book for the Italian readers: “Nel cuore di Odessa”, that was published in Italy, on June 2022.
Read Next
Russian Missile Attack in Odesa City Center Leaves at Least 10 Dead, 47 Injured War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Attack in Odesa City Center Leaves at Least 10 Dead, 47 Injured
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 18
Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy Odesa
OPINION: Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy
By Anastasia Piliavsky
Nov. 17
One Dead, Thousands Without Heating After Russian Strike on Odesa War in Ukraine
One Dead, Thousands Without Heating After Russian Strike on Odesa
By AFP
Nov. 15
One Killed, 13 Injured in Russian Drone Attack on Odesa Drones
One Killed, 13 Injured in Russian Drone Attack on Odesa
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 9
Sponsored content
« Previous Trump Reportedly Mulls Ric Grenell for Peace Envoy Post
Next » American Podcast Host Joe Rogan Lashes Out at Biden, Ukraine Leadership