American podcaster Joe Rogan slammed outgoing President Joe Biden for greenlighting Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons on military targets in Russia and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for using them.

“Zelensky says Putin is terrified,” Rogan said. “F--k you, man. F--k you people. You people are about to start World War III.”

Since the start of its full-scale invasion, Russia has been firing its missiles at Ukrainian targets – both military and civilian.

However, despite knowledge of the location of Russian airfields and ammunition storage sites from which Russia launches strikes at Ukraine, Kyiv had been unable to return attack to the targets with the missiles provided to it by its allies.

However, following a recent escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks, plus news that some 11,000 North Korean soldiers were joining Russia’s war effort against Ukraine, after months of lobbying by Ukraine, Biden extended permission to Kyiv to fire American-made ATACMS missiles at military targets in Russia.

There’s evidence that the UK may have also permitted Ukraine to use its long-range Stormshadow cruiser missiles against invading Russian forces.

In an attack with no reported casualties, on Nov. 19, Ukraine fired ATACMS missile at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Bryansk region.

On Nov. 21, Russia responded to Ukraine’s “escalation” by striking an alleged military facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) dubbed “Oreshnik.”

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to end Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of coming to office. How he intends to do that is unclear.

Some, including Zelensky, have expressed hope that Trump will help bring about a “just peace” for Ukraine.

Others worry that under Trump, the US may pursue an appeasement policy with Russia – similar to the one British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had pursued in a failed attempt to avoid war with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.