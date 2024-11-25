Serhiy Batrin, a Ukrainian lawmaker has been sentenced to life in prison for detonating three grenades during a village council meeting in December 2023 that killed two and injured 24.

According to Friday’s press release by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the incident was categorized as a “terrorist attack,” and Batrin was found guilty of committing a “terrorist act that led to the death of people” and “the unlawful carrying, storage, acquisition of explosive devices.”

While the SBU press release did not give the defendant’s name, reports at the time of the attack identified Serhiy Batrin, a former deputy of the Servant of the People Party, as being responsible

A video captured on Dec. 15, 2023, at around 11 a.m. saw Batrin entering the building for the meeting being held in the village of Keretsky, in the Transcarpathian region of Western Ukraine. As Kyiv Post reported at the time, after standing by the door for a few seconds he took three grenades from his coat pocket and casually tossed them onto the floor.

The SBU said on Friday: that Batrin “had prepared for the crime in advance,” and had “used his own connections in criminal circles to purchase live grenades, and then hid them in his own apartment.

“After briefly leaving the premises of the session hall, he brought the grenades into combat readiness. Returning back, the intruder took them out of his jacket pockets and threw them one by one on the floor of the room where almost the entire staff of the village council's deputy corps was present.”

The SBU identified the grenades used as “three RGD-5 and F-1 fragmentation grenades.”