The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence between February 24, 2022, and August 31, 2024. Such data was given in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Ukrinform reports. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Women scream during a flash mob to protest sexual abuse by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, in Washington Square Park in New York, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) The campaign “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” has been launched in Ukraine. The HRMMU has documented 376 cases of conflict-related sexual violence involving 262 men, 104 women, 10 girls and 2 boys. Advertisement The UN mission works closely with survivors to document cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), and their testimonies are crucial to ensuring justice, bringing perpetrators to justice and preventing the further spread of this scourge. This form of gender-based violence affects people of all genders, with more than half of the documented cases involving men - mostly those who were tortured in captivity in the occupied territory or in the Russian Federation. “Conflict-related sexual violence is a violation of international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law. Preventing this kind of violence and bringing perpetrators to justice is a shared responsibility based on the human rights obligations of states,” the HRMMU emphasized. Other Topics of Interest FACT-CHECK: Did America’s Most Popular Podcaster Joe Rogan Just Parrot a Bunch of Kremlin Propaganda? A clash over Russian missile strikes and World War III is pitting US super-influencer and jujitsu black belt Joe Rogan against Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko As Ukrinform reported, the international “16 Days Against Violence” started on Monday. Ukraine Offers Path for Victims of Wartime Sexual Violence A Ukrainian pilot project to compensate women raped by invading Russian soldiers could offer a roadmap for dealing with wartime sexual violence, says a Nobel Prize winner and expert on conflict atrocities.

Denis Mukwege, a 69-year-old medical doctor, has dedicated his life to helping victims of some of the most horrific violence committed by military men. Advertisement In his native Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been riven by violence for years, he has treated tens of thousands of women raped or mutilated by rampaging militias. Many victims feel they are invisible, unable to speak out against men who commit their crimes in the knowledge they will likely never be held to account. Mukwege says perpetrators must be punished, but their victims should not have to wait until their attacker appears in court years – or even decades – later. “It is absolutely essential to be able to develop reparation programs in countries so that when women are raped and the community has not protected them, the community can at least repair what has been done,” he told AFP in an interview in Los Angeles. Victims Can't Wait Ukraine is trying to do just that, he said, even as it continues to battle Russian troops who the United Nations says have committed repeated war crimes and human rights violations.

Victims cannot wait for the war to end. If they are asked to wait until the war is over, many of them may disappear... They may die of illness, of depression. They may die simply of exclusion. Nadia Murad

Kyiv is working with the Global Fund for Survivors, an NGO that Mukwege created with Nadia Murad, a victim of sexual violence with whom he shared his 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. Advertisement The Ukrainian government is hoping to draw from Russian assets frozen after the country launched its invasion to compensate the victims. “Ukraine will be the first country in wartime to compensate 500 victims of sexual violence,” Mukwege said. “Victims cannot wait for the war to end,” he added. "If they are asked to wait until the war is over, many of them may disappear... They may die of illness, of depression. They may die simply of exclusion.” ‘Shame for Humanity’ Mukwege's life as a gynecologist has been dominated by dealing with the horrific violence wrought on women by men at war. The DRC has been wracked by violence for decades fueled by civil war and internal conflicts often set off by the scramble for its valuable natural resources. “When I treated the first victim, I was almost certain that it was a one-time problem and not one that was going to last 25 years,” he told AFP in Los Angeles, where he was this month awarded the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, a $1 million purse for activists and humanitarian workers. “The war changed everything in my life.” Mukwege founded the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, where he and his staff have now treated tens of thousands of women.