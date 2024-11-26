Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 26,  deploying 188 drones and four Iskander ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The number of drones used, including both strike and unidentified types, set a new record.

"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said Tuesday, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Moscow and Kyiv have intensified their exchange of drone and missile strikes, with Ukraine recently deploying US-supplied long-range missiles against Russia, and the Kremlin responding with an experimental hypersonic missile.

Advertisement

The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 76 drones across several regions,

and 95 drones were reported "lost locationally," and five strayed toward Belarus, military officials stated.

The attack caused damage to private and apartment buildings in several regions. In Ternopil, a critical infrastructure facility was hit, leading to an unstable electricity supply for local residents and surrounding areas.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell in four districts, damaging four private houses, two apartment buildings, a utility room, two garages, and a car, according to the regional military administration chief, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Kyiv Says Russia Shot Dead Five Surrendered Soldiers
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Says Russia Shot Dead Five Surrendered Soldiers

The regional prosecutor’s office stated that Russian soldiers captured them, forced them to leave the shelter unarmed, and lie on the ground before shooting them.

Authorities report no casualties or injuries from the attacks. Investigation and repair efforts are underway.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Recalls 100,000 Defective Mortar Shells Amid Growing Scandal and Probe Ukraine
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Recalls 100,000 Defective Mortar Shells Amid Growing Scandal and Probe
By AFP
20m ago
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Recall Thousands of Dud Mortars Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Armed Forces Recall Thousands of Dud Mortars
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Kyiv Says Russia Shot Dead Five Surrendered Soldiers War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Russia Shot Dead Five Surrendered Soldiers
By AFP
4h ago
Russia Vows ‘Response Actions’ After Ukraine Fires 13 ATACMS Missiles in Three Days ATACMS
Russia Vows ‘Response Actions’ After Ukraine Fires 13 ATACMS Missiles in Three Days
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Eurotopics: Surprising Turn in Romanian Presidential Election
Next » Freezing Winter Awaits Ukrainians Because of Russian Missile Offensive