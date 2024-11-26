Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said Tuesday, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.

Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 26, deploying 188 drones and four Iskander ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force . The number of drones used, including both strike and unidentified types, set a new record.

Moscow and Kyiv have intensified their exchange of drone and missile strikes, with Ukraine recently deploying US-supplied long-range missiles against Russia, and the Kremlin responding with an experimental hypersonic missile.

The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 76 drones across several regions,

and 95 drones were reported "lost locationally," and five strayed toward Belarus, military officials stated.

The attack caused damage to private and apartment buildings in several regions. In Ternopil, a critical infrastructure facility was hit, leading to an unstable electricity supply for local residents and surrounding areas.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell in four districts, damaging four private houses, two apartment buildings, a utility room, two garages, and a car, according to the regional military administration chief, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Authorities report no casualties or injuries from the attacks. Investigation and repair efforts are underway.