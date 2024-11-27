The feature about Ma’rijany Hemp Company constructing a hemp factory in Ukraine won special recognition from Ukraine's business association, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, for “quality coverage of Ukraine's business for an international audience,” in a competition among Ukrainian business reporters in November 2024. 

The feature, called “Ukrainian Company Is Building Europe’s Largest Hemp Factory”, tells a story about Ukraine-based investor Andrii Mykytiv who decided to start the business of hemp fiber manufacturing months after Russia’s invasion in Ukraine started. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Mykytiv and his top management team, Ma’rijany Hemp Company commercial director Ihor Didok and Deputy CEO Oleksandra Fidkevich, believe that Ukraine should revive the use of a crop long thought dead. 

Advertisement

It can be used with a vast variety of purposes: clothes, paper, parachutes, military uniforms, upholstery, furniture fabrics, bed sheets, rope and more. The leftovers – “shives” or “hemp hurds” – can be used for insulation boards and horse bedding. 

“The average investment capital [to start hemp production] is estimated at approximately $25 million. We already have invested $10 million overall, and I don’t want this number to increase a lot,” Mykytiv told Kyiv Post

Over 100K Ukrainians Return to Russian-Occupied Donbas as Economic Hardship Grows
Other Topics of Interest

Over 100K Ukrainians Return to Russian-Occupied Donbas as Economic Hardship Grows

IDPs who fled Russia’s invasion in 2022 are returning to their homes in the Donbas under Russian occupation because they cannot keep up with the cost of living in Ukrainian-controlled territory.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
US Dollar Soars Above 105 Rubles: What’s Behind Russia’s Currency Freefall? Energy
US Dollar Soars Above 105 Rubles: What’s Behind Russia’s Currency Freefall?
By Olena Hrazhdan
11h ago
Freezing Winter Awaits Ukrainians Because of Russian Missile Offensive Ukraine
Freezing Winter Awaits Ukrainians Because of Russian Missile Offensive
By Olena Hrazhdan
1d ago
Over 100K Ukrainians Return to Russian-Occupied Donbas as Economic Hardship Grows War in Ukraine
Over 100K Ukrainians Return to Russian-Occupied Donbas as Economic Hardship Grows
By Olena Hrazhdan
Nov. 23
Ukraine to Receive Over $1 Billion in 6th Aid Package from IMF War in Ukraine
Ukraine to Receive Over $1 Billion in 6th Aid Package from IMF
By Olena Hrazhdan
Nov. 19
Sponsored content
« Previous Bond Market Insight: Large UAH-Denominated Borrowings
Next » Trump’s Team Considering Direct Talks with North Korea as Kim Strengthens Ties with Russia