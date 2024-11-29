Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Demonstrators, waving EU and Georgian flags, gathered outside parliament, blocking Tbilisi’s main street. The protests escalated after midnight when police fired rubber bullets and clashed with protesters, some of whom erected burning barricades.

On Friday night, Nov. 29, Georgian riot police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters in Tbilisi and other cities, as thousands rallied against the government’s decision to postpone pursuing European Union membership.

Local media reported arrests of both demonstrators and journalists, with several injured in the violence.

The unrest follows Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to delay EU accession talks until 2028, citing European Parliament criticism of Georgia’s October elections, which were marred by alleged fraud.

Kobakhidze accused European leaders of "blackmail" but promised reforms to prepare for EU membership by 2030.

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili, a pro-Western figure at odds with the ruling Georgian Dream party, called the elections unconstitutional and condemned the crackdown, saying the government had “declared war on its own people.”

She held an emergency meeting with foreign diplomats and reaffirmed her support for democratic reforms.

The decision to delay EU accession has sparked outrage among opposition leaders, diplomats, and activists. Many view the move as a threat to Georgia’s European future, with critics accusing the ruling party of aligning closer to Moscow.

Opinion polls show that 80% of Georgians support joining the EU, a goal enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Street protests, which erupted across Georgia, reflect growing anger over the government’s handling of the crisis. Demonstrators called the government illegitimate and demanded new elections. The Interior Ministry reported injuries to three police officers during the clashes and defended the use of force as legal.

Observers warn the crisis poses a serious threat to Georgia’s democratic institutions and international standing.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since disputed parliamentary elections on October 26 that saw the Georgian Dream party secure a new majority.

Four main opposition parties are refusing to join the new parliament, calling for changes and fairness.

Sitting President Salome Zurabishvili has declared the new legislature “unconstitutional” and is seeking to annul the election results.

The Georgian Dream party denies any misconduct and accuses the opposition and NGOs of orchestrating a disinformation campaign.

Media reports recorded numerous incidents where Georgia, under the ruling Georgian Dream party, has helped Russia circumvent sanctions, and representatives of the Georgian authorities have often taken a pro-Kremlin position while assessing the war in Ukraine.

The ruling Georgian Dream party also used photos of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian bombing in its election campaign, arguing that it is necessary to maintain friendly relations with Russia despite the latter’s 2008 invasion, which to date continues to occupy a portion of Georgian territories.