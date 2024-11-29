A drone attack early Friday, Nov. 29, caused a major fire at an oil depot in Rostov region, Russia, engulfing two petroleum reservoirs in separate locations. Local governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that an industrial facility was damaged, sparking what he described as a “large fire.”

According to the telegram channel Baza, an oil depot in the Kamensky district is on fire.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 47 drones across five regions and occupied Crimea in recent attacks, including 29 in the Rostov region.

This is not the first drone-related incident targeting oil infrastructure in Rostov. On Aug. 28, drones produced by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck the Atlas oil depot, causing multiple tanks to catch fire. The blaze lasted nearly a week, with one tank exploding hours after the attack.

Advertisement

Located near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Atlas is managed by the Federal Agency for State Reserves of Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and directly supports the supply of Russian occupation forces.

An even larger fire occurred earlier in Proletarsk, also in the Rostov region. Following an Aug. 18 drone strike, flames spread across 10,000 square meters and took until early September to fully extinguish.

Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Russia since the full-scale war began in 2022, some hundreds of kilometers from its borders, in what it has called “fair” retaliation for attacks on its energy infrastructure.

132 Russian Drone Onslaught on Ukraine as Temperatures Drop - 88 Downed
Other Topics of Interest

132 Russian Drone Onslaught on Ukraine as Temperatures Drop - 88 Downed

This attack followed Thursday’s attack that involved nearly 200 cruise missiles and drones, leaving more than a million Ukrainians without power amid freezing temperatures.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
HUR Destroys Russian Zoopark Radar Complex, $24M Strike Captured on Video Drones
HUR Destroys Russian Zoopark Radar Complex, $24M Strike Captured on Video
By Julia Struck
23m ago
Ukrainian Sabotage Destroys Russian SUV with Drones in Kursk, Intel Source Says HUR
Ukrainian Sabotage Destroys Russian SUV with Drones in Kursk, Intel Source Says
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
55m ago
132 Russian Drone Onslaught on Ukraine as Temperatures Drop - 88 Downed Energy
132 Russian Drone Onslaught on Ukraine as Temperatures Drop - 88 Downed
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russian Torture Camp in Belarus Exposed: Evidence of War Crimes Russian Armed Forces
Russian Torture Camp in Belarus Exposed: Evidence of War Crimes
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Riot Police Clash With Protesters Over EU Membership Delay in Georgia
Next » Green Light for the New EU Commission