A drone attack early Friday, Nov. 29, caused a major fire at an oil depot in Rostov region, Russia, engulfing two petroleum reservoirs in separate locations. Local governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that an industrial facility was damaged, sparking what he described as a “large fire.”

According to the telegram channel Baza, an oil depot in the Kamensky district is on fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 47 drones across five regions and occupied Crimea in recent attacks, including 29 in the Rostov region.