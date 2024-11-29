A drone attack early Friday, Nov. 29, caused a major fire at an oil depot in Rostov region, Russia, engulfing two petroleum reservoirs in separate locations. Local governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed that an industrial facility was damaged, sparking what he described as a “large fire.”
According to the telegram channel Baza, an oil depot in the Kamensky district is on fire.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 47 drones across five regions and occupied Crimea in recent attacks, including 29 in the Rostov region.
This is not the first drone-related incident targeting oil infrastructure in Rostov. On Aug. 28, drones produced by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck the Atlas oil depot, causing multiple tanks to catch fire. The blaze lasted nearly a week, with one tank exploding hours after the attack.
Located near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Atlas is managed by the Federal Agency for State Reserves of Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and directly supports the supply of Russian occupation forces.
An even larger fire occurred earlier in Proletarsk, also in the Rostov region. Following an Aug. 18 drone strike, flames spread across 10,000 square meters and took until early September to fully extinguish.
Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Russia since the full-scale war began in 2022, some hundreds of kilometers from its borders, in what it has called “fair” retaliation for attacks on its energy infrastructure.
