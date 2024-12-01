Russia launched 78 drones against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 1 from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Bryansk, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The airstrike was intercepted by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Air Force.

Air defense systems operated in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, as of 9:00 AM, 32 Russian drones were shot down, while 45 more were lost in different locations, and one drone remained in the air.

According to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, debris from a Russian drone fell in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, damaging a multi-story residential building. Details about casualties are still being clarified.

"In the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of debris falling, several cars are on fire in the yard of a residential building. Some apartments in the building have broken windows. No calls have been made to emergency services," Klitschko said.

This week, the Russian army launched a new massive strike on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. Infrastructure facilities in Rivne, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions were damaged. Due to the damage to the energy sector, power outages have been intensified across Ukraine.

A Russian missile strike on a town in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday killed at least four people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

More than a dozen others were wounded, including a child, while a residential building and shop were damaged, according to officials.